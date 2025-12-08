Author Alyssa Little’s New Book, "Fox-Fire Daze," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Shadow Beast Who Must Protect the Ones She Loves in Her New Human Form
Recent release “Fox-Fire Daze” from Page Publishing author Alyssa Little is a riveting fantasy tale that centers around Shin-ah, a shadow beast who is somehow transformed into a human. After being discovered by her former master, Shin-ah must face off against a dangerous evil that has begun to kidnap members of their clan.
Ocean Springs, MS, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alyssa Little, who lives in Mississippi and enjoys horror movies, jigsaw puzzles, swimming, hiking, and spending time with family, has completed her new book, “Fox-Fire Daze”: a riveting tale of a shadow beast who is transformed into a human and must fight against a great evil that has threatened her people.
“Shin-ah, a loyal shadow beast, is one day transformed into a human being,” writes Little. “By a turn of fate, she is discovered by her once master, Ryu. As she discovers more about her own form and the emotions developing toward the one she never would have looked at before, evil lurks. The people of their clan are being stolen, and Ryu has run out to stop them. Is there a greater danger than the risk of her heart and body, or is there a more sinister plan at work? One that could throw all that she has known and grown to love into peril?”
Published by Page Publishing, Alyssa Little’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling adventure, where danger lurks around every turn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Fox-Fire Daze” will keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Fox-Fire Daze” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
