Author Alyssa Little’s New Book, "Fox-Fire Daze," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Shadow Beast Who Must Protect the Ones She Loves in Her New Human Form

Recent release “Fox-Fire Daze” from Page Publishing author Alyssa Little is a riveting fantasy tale that centers around Shin-ah, a shadow beast who is somehow transformed into a human. After being discovered by her former master, Shin-ah must face off against a dangerous evil that has begun to kidnap members of their clan.