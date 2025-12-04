Givebacks Welcomes K–12 EdTech Pioneer Lee Prevost to Its Board of Directors
Prevost joins as Givebacks sharpens its focus on helping schools spend less time on administration and more time helping students thrive.
Givebacks, the all-in-one platform built for school communities, announced today that Lee Prevost, co-founder of Dude Solutions (originally launched as SchoolDude), has joined its board of directors.
Prevost is a longtime innovator in education technology. At Dude Solutions, he helped build tools that transformed how districts manage daily operations. The company grew to serve more than 12,000 organizations nationwide before its acquisition by Clearlake Capital in 2019.
His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Givebacks, as the company sharpens its focus on the K–12 community. Schools today face growing financial and administrative pressure. Givebacks helps lift that weight by connecting payments, compliance, and fundraising in one simple platform, giving schools more time to focus on students and their success.
“I’m thrilled to join Givebacks,” said Lee Prevost. “I believe together we can empower schools, students, and communities to focus on impact, not paperwork.”
Will Bowen, CEO of Givebacks, said, “Lee’s deep understanding of school operations and his proven record of building trusted technology make him an incredible addition to our board. As Givebacks doubles down on supporting the K–12 community, his insight will help us build tools that truly make a difference for schools and families.”
About Givebacks
Givebacks is the all-in-one platform made for school communities and the people who support them every day. From student fees and fundraisers to event ticketing and more, Givebacks makes supporting schools simple, seamless, and meaningful for everyone. Learn more at www.givebacks.com
Rachel Stacy
919-589-3076
https://www.givebacks.com/
