Sydney Williams Parker Recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Many, LA, December 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sydney Williams Parker of Many, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in business services. Williams Parker will be included in the winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Sydney Williams Parker
Williams Parker along with her husband, Trent, is the co-owner of Crossroads Services and Solutions, LLC. The organization offers numerous services. Williams Parker works as a piano tuner as well as a bookkeeper. She is a certified pro advisor levels 1 and 2 through Intuit QuickBooks and a certified bookkeeper through Intuit QuickBooks. Williams Parker is expected to complete a Master of Science in accounting in December 2026.
Trent is a mechanic, performing maintenance and repair on small engines such as lawn mowers and generators. Together, they founded the company with the goal of helping their community through a faith-based lens.
A distinguished member of P.O.W.E.R., Williams Parker was also honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Sydney Williams Parker
Williams Parker along with her husband, Trent, is the co-owner of Crossroads Services and Solutions, LLC. The organization offers numerous services. Williams Parker works as a piano tuner as well as a bookkeeper. She is a certified pro advisor levels 1 and 2 through Intuit QuickBooks and a certified bookkeeper through Intuit QuickBooks. Williams Parker is expected to complete a Master of Science in accounting in December 2026.
Trent is a mechanic, performing maintenance and repair on small engines such as lawn mowers and generators. Together, they founded the company with the goal of helping their community through a faith-based lens.
A distinguished member of P.O.W.E.R., Williams Parker was also honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories