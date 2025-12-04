Elavié Group Strengthens Its Position with New Beauty Partnerships and Portfolio Growth
Elavié Group is a portfolio beauty company focused on building and developing innovative brands across skincare, fragrance, wellness, and consumer retail. Founded by entrepreneur Adam Aarons, the company creates proprietary beauty products and supports emerging beauty brands through multi-channel retail and strategic partnerships.
West Palm Beach, FL, December 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elavié, a growing portfolio beauty company founded by Adam Aarons, today announced a series of new partnerships and strategic initiatives designed to expand its curated portfolio of beauty, skincare, and fragrance brands.
Elavié Group builds, develops, and operates multiple consumer-facing beauty brands, each with its own identity, product line, and retail strategy. The company specializes in in-house product development, creating proprietary skincare and beauty formulations across its brand portfolio, and supporting emerging beauty brands through curated retail and distribution channels.
As part of its ongoing growth, Elavié Group has formed new partnerships with select beauty brands, supporting their entry into the U.S. market through digital platforms, live-commerce, and specialty retail. These collaborations reinforce the company’s commitment to elevating innovative beauty products and introducing them to new, engaged audiences.
“Elavié Group is focused on identifying exceptional beauty concepts and turning them into scalable brands,” said Adam Aarons, Founder & CEO of Elavié Group. “We’re expanding our portfolio with brands and formulations that reflect what today’s consumers are truly looking for — quality, innovation, and authenticity.”
The company plans continued expansion in 2025 through brand development, retail channel growth, and selective acquisitions of emerging beauty brands that align with its long-term vision.
