Skyward Introduces Traffic Typifier for Type-Based SMS Routing
Skyward announces the upcoming launch of its new product, the Skyward Traffic Typifier (STT), an API service that applies real-time machine learning to classify every SMS message.
Tashkent, Uzbekistan, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Slated for release in November, STT empowers SMS aggregators and A2P providers to move beyond bulk traffic management toward granular, message-level control, directly addressing core challenges of margin optimization and operational efficiency.
Innovative approach to routing optimization
For operators facing a decrease in margin on their SMS traffic, the typical response is to pursue volume growth, which often leads to rising operational costs. A more strategic approach, however, is to optimize message routing based on the value of each message type and the cost of available channels.
Traditional bulk traffic management forces a compromise by routing critical OTPs and less time-sensitive marketing traffic through the same channels. This leads to direct margin erosion – wasting premium routes on low-priority messages or risking the delivery of time-sensitive alerts on unreliable channels. Furthermore, manual traffic classification and the constant adaptation of routing rules are labor-intensive and prone to human error.
The Skyward Traffic Typifier addresses this challenge by providing atomic-level control of SMS traffic through real-time analysis of each message's content and metadata. The service integrates directly with an operator's switch via a straightforward API. For every SMS, the switch queries STT and receives a type ID tag within milliseconds, enabling instant, automated routing decisions.
The core functionality of STT includes classification into essential SMS categories that dictate routing strategy:
- OTP & 2FA: High-priority messages like numeric codes and verification links that demand ultimate reliability.
- Transactional: Time-sensitive service notifications (e.g., banking alerts, delivery updates) where prompt delivery is critical.
- Marketing & Promotional: High-volume traffic where cost-efficiency of delivery is the primary routing factor.
- Gambling: Messages with betting and casino-related content that are subject to strict regulations and require identification for compliance
Note: For a detailed overview of these traffic categories and their routing specifics, please see their dedicated article, "SMS Traffic Classification."
Key benefits:
Profitability & Traffic Control: The message-level control unlocks higher profitability by routing each SMS via its most economically efficient channel allowing operators to define distinct routing policies per destination country and perform per-client traffic analysis for compliance.
Technical Reliability: Engineered for carrier-grade performance, STT processes over 1000 MPS with 99% classification accuracy and millisecond latency without the need for manual work
Operational Excellence: Operating as a cloud-based service, it ensures seamless integration with SMS switches from different vendors through a standardized API.
“We built STT to give operators a surgical tool for their routing strategy. Instead of managing blended flows, they can now split traffic into optimized streams, ensuring each message type – from critical alerts to mass promotions – takes the most profitable and reliable path." — Artem Suzdaltsev, Product Manager at Skyward.
To learn more about Skyward Traffic Typifier follow the link:https://skyward.cc/stt_release
Innovative approach to routing optimization
For operators facing a decrease in margin on their SMS traffic, the typical response is to pursue volume growth, which often leads to rising operational costs. A more strategic approach, however, is to optimize message routing based on the value of each message type and the cost of available channels.
Traditional bulk traffic management forces a compromise by routing critical OTPs and less time-sensitive marketing traffic through the same channels. This leads to direct margin erosion – wasting premium routes on low-priority messages or risking the delivery of time-sensitive alerts on unreliable channels. Furthermore, manual traffic classification and the constant adaptation of routing rules are labor-intensive and prone to human error.
The Skyward Traffic Typifier addresses this challenge by providing atomic-level control of SMS traffic through real-time analysis of each message's content and metadata. The service integrates directly with an operator's switch via a straightforward API. For every SMS, the switch queries STT and receives a type ID tag within milliseconds, enabling instant, automated routing decisions.
The core functionality of STT includes classification into essential SMS categories that dictate routing strategy:
- OTP & 2FA: High-priority messages like numeric codes and verification links that demand ultimate reliability.
- Transactional: Time-sensitive service notifications (e.g., banking alerts, delivery updates) where prompt delivery is critical.
- Marketing & Promotional: High-volume traffic where cost-efficiency of delivery is the primary routing factor.
- Gambling: Messages with betting and casino-related content that are subject to strict regulations and require identification for compliance
Note: For a detailed overview of these traffic categories and their routing specifics, please see their dedicated article, "SMS Traffic Classification."
Key benefits:
Profitability & Traffic Control: The message-level control unlocks higher profitability by routing each SMS via its most economically efficient channel allowing operators to define distinct routing policies per destination country and perform per-client traffic analysis for compliance.
Technical Reliability: Engineered for carrier-grade performance, STT processes over 1000 MPS with 99% classification accuracy and millisecond latency without the need for manual work
Operational Excellence: Operating as a cloud-based service, it ensures seamless integration with SMS switches from different vendors through a standardized API.
“We built STT to give operators a surgical tool for their routing strategy. Instead of managing blended flows, they can now split traffic into optimized streams, ensuring each message type – from critical alerts to mass promotions – takes the most profitable and reliable path." — Artem Suzdaltsev, Product Manager at Skyward.
To learn more about Skyward Traffic Typifier follow the link:https://skyward.cc/stt_release
Contact
SkywardContact
Daria Gorbacheva
+79601782545
skyward.cc
Daria Gorbacheva
+79601782545
skyward.cc
Categories