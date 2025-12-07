Sophus Technology Calls for a New Era of Supply Chain Network Design Driven by AI, Cloud-Native Architecture, and Advanced Simulation

Sophus Technology calls for a shift from traditional, static supply chain network design to continuous, AI-driven planning. With global volatility, rising costs, and fragmented data slowing enterprise decision-making, Sophus emphasizes the need for real-time simulation, automated model building, and cloud-native optimization. The company frames itself as a leader in next-gen supply chain network design, pushing businesses toward always-on modeling and smarter decisions.