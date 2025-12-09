Charles Bankston’s Newly Released "The Book of Tribulations" is a Heartfelt Guide Through Trials, Faith, and Spiritual Growth
“The Book of Tribulations” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Bankston offers encouragement and practical guidance for enduring life’s challenges, helping readers lean on God’s wisdom and trust His plan amid hardship.
Commerce City, CO, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Book of Tribulations”: an inspiring and reflective work that guides readers through life’s trials with faith, perseverance, and spiritual insight. “The Book of Tribulations” is the creation of published author, Charles Bankston.
Bankston shares, “Trials and tribulations are upon you— God is tough to figure out. He may not answer the why it comes upon you, but he gives you the necessary tools to endure. In my trials and tribulations I have written a journal in the form of Psalms and I have learned lessons and put them to paper. I have experienced and am still am experiencing the force God uses to train up his children to become separated from the world and subject our flesh that we may mature and our spirit grow into a yielding tool that God can use to bring about his will in our lives and the lives we influence. You are not alone in this season of tumult—a time of leaning into God, a moment of listening to your Creator and following the instructions he has for you. Keep the faith that this, too, shall pass for in the end God uses all experiences in our life for good. Share with me your pain as I too share with you my pain.
If you are short on words and find it difficult to express. If you need to learn how to express yourself. I created this book to help you through the critical points of your spiritual life. A voice that suffers as much as you are suffering. Confusion, doubt and frustration will overtake you and surround you. Its Gods process, Trust others and be inspired by their testimony and find people that God puts in your life to help you. You are not the First to go through this and you won’t be the last. Know that your testimony will help others in the future, just as my testimony will help you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Bankston’s new book is a source of encouragement for anyone navigating hardship, providing comfort, perspective, and faith-filled guidance.
Consumers can purchase “The Book of Tribulations” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Book of Tribulations”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
