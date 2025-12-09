Ruth Watkins’s Newly Released "Layla’s Gift" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale That Celebrates the Joy of Giving and the True Spirit of Christmas
“Layla’s Gift” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruth Watkins is a charming holiday story that follows a young woodland creature on her quest to find the perfect gift for her mother, discovering along the way the beauty of kindness, friendship, and love.
Topsham, ME, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Layla’s Gift”: a beautifully written children’s story that celebrates the true spirit of Christmas through generosity and love. “Layla’s Gift” is the creation of published author, Ruth Watkins, who grew up in a small town in Maine with her seven siblings, discovered her love for storytelling early in life. She wrote and illustrated her first book at age seven and has continued to nurture her passion for writing, using her gift to inspire joy and touch hearts and souls through her stories.
Watkins shares, “Christmas is nearly upon the woodland animals, and Layla still hasn’t found a gift for her mother. She spends all day on Christmas Eve searching throughout the woodland for the perfect gift, meeting her friends all along the way and helping them with their gifts. Will she have time to find her mother’s gift? Will it be perfect like she hopes it will? Join Layla and her friends in their adventures through the woodland!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruth Watkins’s new book is a touching holiday read for children and families, offering a story that blends festive cheer with valuable lessons about generosity, love, and the true meaning of Christmas.
Consumers can purchase “Layla’s Gift” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Layla’s Gift”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Watkins shares, “Christmas is nearly upon the woodland animals, and Layla still hasn’t found a gift for her mother. She spends all day on Christmas Eve searching throughout the woodland for the perfect gift, meeting her friends all along the way and helping them with their gifts. Will she have time to find her mother’s gift? Will it be perfect like she hopes it will? Join Layla and her friends in their adventures through the woodland!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruth Watkins’s new book is a touching holiday read for children and families, offering a story that blends festive cheer with valuable lessons about generosity, love, and the true meaning of Christmas.
Consumers can purchase “Layla’s Gift” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Layla’s Gift”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories