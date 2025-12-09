Sandy Van Heest’s Newly Released "How to Answer a Skeptic" is a Thoughtful and Accessible Guide to Defending the Christian Faith with Confidence and Biblical Clarity

“How to Answer a Skeptic” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandy Van Heest offers a reasoned, scripture-supported exploration of Christian apologetics designed to help believers respond effectively to common objections raised against the Bible. Van Heest equips readers with practical insight for engaging skeptics while strengthening their own faith.