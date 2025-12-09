Sandy Van Heest’s Newly Released "How to Answer a Skeptic" is a Thoughtful and Accessible Guide to Defending the Christian Faith with Confidence and Biblical Clarity
“How to Answer a Skeptic” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandy Van Heest offers a reasoned, scripture-supported exploration of Christian apologetics designed to help believers respond effectively to common objections raised against the Bible. Van Heest equips readers with practical insight for engaging skeptics while strengthening their own faith.
Erie, CO, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “How to Answer a Skeptic”: a compelling and easy-to-understand study that empowers Christians to address doubts, confront challenges, and articulate a solid defense of biblical truth. “How to Answer a Skeptic” is the creation of published author, Sandy Van Heest.
Van Heest shares, “Apologetics is a branch of theology devoted to the defense of the divine origin and authority of Christianity against objections. It refers to a reasoned defense that would be given in a court of law. The purpose of this study is to look at what the skeptics are saying about the authority of the Bible. Peter told us to give an answer. We have an answer to give. Our faith is not blind faith but a belief system based upon all the evidences that God has set out for us.
Why is this important? Skeptics must be answered and the Christian faith defended so that people’s faith won’t fade. If we can’t trust the written Word of God, how can we trust that the Gospel message is true? We have to understand sin and the need for a Savior before we will be able to accept it.
The Bible is God’s Word to His people. If it can’t be trusted to be completely accurate in historical evidence that we can prove, then it can’t be trusted to be accurate in spiritual matters that we can’t prove. Skeptics spread their cynicism poison through the media, internet, and books. Immature Christians are easily persuaded by these arguments if they don’t get an answer that rings true.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy Van Heest’s new book provides a steady, insightful resource for believers seeking to strengthen their understanding of Scripture while becoming better equipped to address the doubts and objections of others. Through clear explanations and biblical support, Van Heest encourages readers to stand firm in their faith and to offer truth with conviction and compassion.
Consumers can purchase “How to Answer a Skeptic” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Answer a Skeptic”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
