Don Mosbaugh’s Newly Released "The Mountain of the New Jerusalem in Heaven" is a Spiritually Enlightening Exploration of the New Jerusalem and Its Biblical Significance
“The Mountain of the New Jerusalem in Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Don Mosbaugh is a devotional and educational work that guides readers through his extensive study of the New Jerusalem. The book reveals the prophetic, biblical details of God’s heavenly kingdom, inspiring hope, faith, and a deeper understanding of eternal life.
Joplin, MO, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Mountain of the New Jerusalem in Heaven”: a compelling guide to understanding the biblical vision of heaven. “The Mountain of the New Jerusalem in Heaven” is the creation of published author, Don Mosbaugh, a longtime Bible teacher, who has compiled his extensive study of the New Jerusalem into a book to share its truths with a wider audience. Motivated by faith rather than profit, he plans to use a portion of the proceeds to provide free copies to the needy, including those served by the Joplin Watered Gardens outreach. His work aims to inspire hope in Jesus, teach about eternal life, and encourage readers to share the message with others.
Mosbaugh shares, ““The New Jerusalem in Heaven” is God’s Jewish Kingdom. We may even speak Hebrew. Jesus Christ is the only common denominator of truth and righteousness of any probability. “God doesn’t roll the dice.” The Holy Bible gives it many other names throughout scripture, full of Jewish names. Such as Paradise or the Holy of Holies. Do you find it interesting that there is a “New Jerusalem” in heaven and a “Jerusalem” on earth? They are both associated with the inhabitants of this world and are God’s capital cities of the Universe and the Earth.
Scripture tells us that the New Jerusalem is 1,500 miles tall and wide at its pyramid base. Its transparent walls are 75 yards thick. It has 12 foundations of transparent mineral stones of different colors, each 125 miles tall. When viewed from Earth, it will glow like a rainbow because God’s light will shine through its walls. It will look like a precious jewel in the sky.
The King James version of our Holy Bible tells us we will receive a blessing when we read the Book of Revelation. This is where we find the 12 Pearly Gates, our mansions, streets of Transparent gold, the Tree of Life, the River of Life, the Lamb’s Book of Life, the Thrones of the Father and Son (Jesus), and the 24 elders. Our minds can’t comprehend what God has in store for us in His Kingdom.
Prophecy tells us that one day, God will bring down this New Jerusalem from heaven and establish it as a new planet in our sky (Rev.21:10). It is the same size as our moon. God placed the stars, the Earth, the Sun, the Moon, Noah’s Ark, and even Moses as a baby in a basket, and He will also set the New Jerusalem exactly where He wants it.
I was inspired to write this book because I’m a recruiter for our King Jewish Jesus. I hope it will engage and encourage you to join me on this journey of faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Don Mosbaugh’s new book brings hope and encouragement by revealing the glory and certainty of God’s promises for His people.
Consumers can purchase “The Mountain of the New Jerusalem in Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Mountain of the New Jerusalem in Heaven”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
