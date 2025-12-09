Davinna Henley’s Newly Released "Drawing Nearer to God" is a Beautiful and Inspiring Collection of Prophetic Artwork and Scripture-Based Reflections
“Drawing Nearer to God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Davinna Henley is a moving compilation of original paintings created through prayer, worship, and encounters with the Holy Spirit. Each piece is paired with scripture and heartfelt insight to encourage readers in their walk with God.
Henrico, VA, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Drawing Nearer to God”: a powerful and visually captivating art devotional designed to help readers experience God’s love, peace, and presence. “Drawing Nearer to God” is the creation of published author, Davinna Henley, a dedicated wife and mother from Richmond, Virginia.
Henley shares, “Feel the love of God when you explore the Drawing Nearer to God Art Book. This beautifully crafted book showcases twenty-two original artworks, each paired with scripture and a reflection from the artist, Davinna Henley.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Davinna Henley’s new book invites readers into a deeper spiritual journey through vivid paintings inspired by dreams, visions, and moments of worship.
Consumers can purchase “Drawing Nearer to God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Drawing Nearer to God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Henley shares, “Feel the love of God when you explore the Drawing Nearer to God Art Book. This beautifully crafted book showcases twenty-two original artworks, each paired with scripture and a reflection from the artist, Davinna Henley.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Davinna Henley’s new book invites readers into a deeper spiritual journey through vivid paintings inspired by dreams, visions, and moments of worship.
Consumers can purchase “Drawing Nearer to God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Drawing Nearer to God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories