Kristopher "Boz" Boswell’s Newly Released "Basic Training" is a Devotional Designed to Equip Believers for Spiritual Warfare and Strengthen Their Walk with Christ

“Basic Training: Prepare for Battle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristopher “Boz” Boswell is a motivating devotional that draws parallels between military preparation and the Christian’s call to stand firm in faith, offering readers practical tools for victory in life’s spiritual battles.