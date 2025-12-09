Kristopher "Boz" Boswell’s Newly Released "Basic Training" is a Devotional Designed to Equip Believers for Spiritual Warfare and Strengthen Their Walk with Christ
“Basic Training: Prepare for Battle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristopher “Boz” Boswell is a motivating devotional that draws parallels between military preparation and the Christian’s call to stand firm in faith, offering readers practical tools for victory in life’s spiritual battles.
Alabaster, AL, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Basic Training: Prepare for Battle”: a dynamic and faith-driven devotional calling believers to prepare their hearts and minds for the spiritual challenges of daily life. “Basic Training: Prepare for Battle” is the creation of published author, Kristopher “Boz” Boswell, a passionate follower of Christ whose mission is to lead others to Jesus. A soldier at heart, he continues to serve through his work in the military, ministry, teaching, and writing, viewing every role as a calling to obey God’s ultimate authority. Known for making scripture clear and relatable, Boz loves helping others understand deep biblical truths, often reflecting on Jesus calming the storm as a reminder of Christ’s power to bring peace amid chaos. When he’s not preaching or writing, Boz enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, engaging with his community, playing disc golf, gaming, and sharing conversations around a firepit.
Boswell shares, “It doesn’t take storming the battlefield to feel the pressure of warfare. As Christians, we are constantly under attack from the enemies of the faith. This devotional will equip you with the training you need to know your enemies and know how to best defeat them. There is work to be done, soldier. Gear up and roll out.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristopher “Boz” Boswell’s new book empowers readers to face spiritual warfare with courage, discipline, and faith. Drawing on military imagery and biblical truth, Boswell offers encouragement and practical wisdom for those seeking to live boldly for Christ in a world of constant spiritual conflict.
Consumers can purchase “Basic Training: Prepare for Battle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Basic Training: Prepare for Battle”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Boswell shares, “It doesn’t take storming the battlefield to feel the pressure of warfare. As Christians, we are constantly under attack from the enemies of the faith. This devotional will equip you with the training you need to know your enemies and know how to best defeat them. There is work to be done, soldier. Gear up and roll out.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristopher “Boz” Boswell’s new book empowers readers to face spiritual warfare with courage, discipline, and faith. Drawing on military imagery and biblical truth, Boswell offers encouragement and practical wisdom for those seeking to live boldly for Christ in a world of constant spiritual conflict.
Consumers can purchase “Basic Training: Prepare for Battle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Basic Training: Prepare for Battle”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories