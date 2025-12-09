Beverley Bolland’s Newly Released "Solomon’s Temple" is an Inspiring Exploration of Wisdom, Leadership, and the Spiritual Lessons Found in the Life of King Solomon
“Solomon’s Temple” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beverley Bolland is a reflective and educational work that examines the rise and fall of King Solomon, offering readers timeless insight into faith, obedience, and the importance of remaining steadfast in God’s will.
Charleston, WV, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Solomon’s Temple”: a thought-provoking study of one of the most notable figures in biblical history, inviting readers to reflect on Solomon’s accomplishments, wisdom, and the consequences of turning away from God’s guidance. “Solomon’s Temple” is the creation of published author, Beverley Bolland.
Bolland shares, “When Solomon was leader of Israel, he accomplished much by building the temple. He gained respect and fame.
In later years, Solomon turned his heart from God when he had pagan wives. The kingdom was divided as a result of his actions. Solomon was known for being wise and obtained wealth during his reign.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverley Bolland’s new book offers a clear and engaging look at Solomon’s reign—his triumphs, wisdom, and ultimate downfall—serving as a reminder of the importance of spiritual devotion and obedience to God. Readers will be inspired to pursue godly wisdom and remain faithful through all of life’s blessings and challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Solomon’s Temple” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Solomon’s Temple”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
