Ed Lacy’s Newly Released "The Surpassing Power of the Gospel" is a Powerful Study on the Life-Changing Message of the Gospel and the Believer’s Call to Proclaim It
“The Surpassing Power of the Gospel: Christ-Centered Evangelism” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ed Lacy is a profound and stirring examination of Christ-centered evangelism, offering biblical clarity, practical insight, and inspiring testimony. Compiled from the teachings and sermon notes of Lacy’s decades-long global ministry, this study urges believers to embrace the gospel’s transformative power and share it boldly.
New York, NY, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Surpassing Power of the Gospel: Christ-Centered Evangelism”: a compelling and Scripture-rich study that illuminates the unmatched power of the gospel and the Christian’s sacred responsibility to share it. “The Surpassing Power of the Gospel: Christ-Centered Evangelism” is the creation of published author, Ed Lacy, who served as a full-time evangelist for thirty-eight years, ministering across multiple continents with a steadfast commitment to doing God’s work faithfully and biblically. His Christ-centered teaching, translated into fourteen languages, continues to equip believers in the United States and abroad. Formerly a vocalist and rock and jazz drummer, Ed’s transformation into a bold evangelist highlights the life-changing power of the gospel he cherished. His extensive Bible studies and writings reflect his deep love for God’s Word and his passion for evangelism as the heartbeat of the Christian life. Influenced by the clarity and richness of Puritan teaching, Ed sought not only to share biblical truth but to inspire others to proclaim the hope of salvation found in Christ alone.
Dianne Lacy shares, “Evangelism should be the very heartbeat of every born-again Christian, flowing from their love of Jesus Christ. In this book, Ed Lacy reminds us of the transformative power found within the gospel—the message that is Christ-centered from beginning to end. The gospel stands as a beacon of light, illuminating the path to salvation. God has chosen the plan of salvation and the way to proclaim the good news.
Lacy beckons you to place your confidence in the surpassing power of the gospel that cannot be found in a formula or man’s philosophy but rather in the person and work of Jesus Christ alone. He invites us to behold the majestic plan of God the Father that sent His Son to be the Savior and Lord, who, in His perfect life, sinless death, and glorious resurrection, accomplished what no other could: the salvation of sinners.
Throughout these pages, each chapter builds upon one another, taking you from the foundation of God’s work to its climax, where all will stand before the Living God at the Bema Seat or the Great White Throne Judgment. You will encounter stories of lives transformed by the power of the gospel—stories of broken lives redeemed, purpose restored, and lives filled with unspeakable joy and contentment.
Moreover, he emphasizes the essence of true evangelism lies not in persuasive techniques or eloquent speech but in pointing people to Jesus Christ, who alone can resurrect those spiritually dead in trespasses and sins and give them life eternal. Using the Word of God, he reveals the fruit of a life that has been changed by the power of the gospel.
Journeying through these chapters, may you be inspired to share the gospel boldly and compassionately, striving to carry out God’s work, God’s ways, for God’s glory.
In The Surpassing Power of the Gospel: Christ-Centered Evangelism, Ed’s passion and teachings lives on. Complied by his beloved wife of 44 years, Dianne, who worked alongside him in ministry, has conformed Ed’s sermons, notes and teachings into a powerful study on evangelism. Dianne, a women’s bible teacher and conference speaker herself, honors Ed’s legacy by bringing his unfinished work to completion. This work ensures that the mission of inspiring, equipping, and calling on believers to share the gospel with a lost and dying world presses onward for the glory of God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ed Lacy’s new book offers a stirring call for believers to return to gospel-centered evangelism rooted in Scripture and empowered by the Holy Spirit. Readers will gain clarity, confidence, and renewed passion to share Christ with boldness and compassion.
Consumers can purchase “The Surpassing Power of the Gospel: Christ-Centered Evangelism” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Surpassing Power of the Gospel: Christ-Centered Evangelism”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
