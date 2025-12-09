D. S. Boyce’s Newly Released "Angel’s Influence" is a Compelling Exploration of Lucifer’s Fall and the Ongoing Spiritual Battle That Shapes Humanity’s Destiny
“Angel’s Influence” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. S. Boyce is a companion novel to “David’s Gathering” that delves into the mind and motivations of Lucifer, offering a vivid portrayal of spiritual warfare, rebellion, and redemption through a biblically inspired lens.
New York, NY, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Angel’s Influence”: a captivating narrative that offers readers a thought-provoking look at the great deceiver’s ambitions and the cosmic consequences of pride and rebellion. “Angel’s Influence” is the creation of published author, D. S. Boyce, who grew up in Granite City, Illinois, and graduated with a BA from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. After a distinguished career in the military, she worked for the United States Postal Service while continuing her education. Since her teens, she has always strived to understand and grow nigh to God. Through life experiences and deep conviction, her desire to find a way to honor God revealed itself through writing. Writing became her venue to glorify Christ, and the Spirit led her to explore and understand God’s prophecy.
D. S. Boyce shares, “Lucifer thought himself better. For eons he hovered over the throne, illuminating the light of his Father and the Son. His hatred for the Son deluded him; his pride pushed his fantasies. The beautiful angel beguiled a third of the hosts in an attempt to oust Yahweh, the Son of God. A rebellion on a biblical scale, Lucifer began a quest to subvert the unique creation God made.
Perfecting his craftiness the angel aspired; corrupt the Son, take his seat and rule creation. From Eden to Armageddon, the Millennium to Final Judgment, Lucifer known as Satan infiltrated humanity.
A companion novel to David’s Gathering, Angel’s Influence is an account of the great deceiver along with his fallen angels. His aspirations, emotions, and plotting, the book expounds on his desire to have it all. A story of principalities and powers culminating to a pinnacle accomplishment: a godless kingdom; short in duration, a time most devastating to men. This story gives a glimpse into the spiritual warfare brought on by Lucifer and the consequences of one cherub’s uprising.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. S. Boyce’s new book invites readers to reflect on the unseen forces at work in the world and the enduring hope found in God’s ultimate victory over darkness. With imaginative storytelling and deep biblical insight, Boyce illuminates the struggle between good and evil from creation to final judgment.
Consumers can purchase "Angel's Influence" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Angel's Influence", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
