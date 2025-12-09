Aliesha Carpenter’s Newly Released "Luke: A Curriculum Study" is a Comprehensive and Family-Friendly Guide for Teaching Children a Lasting Foundation in God’s Word
“Luke: A Curriculum Study” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aliesha Carpenter is an engaging curriculum designed to help children learn, memorize, and apply biblical principles through repetition, activities, and interactive learning.
Monte Vista, CO, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Luke: A Curriculum Study”: an innovative and practical Bible curriculum that equips children with a strong foundation in God’s Word. “Luke: A Curriculum Study” is the creation of published author, Aliesha Carpenter, who was born and raised in Colorado. She graduated from college with a major in business administration/management and a minor in marketing. Later, she married her husband, Cody, and has two daughters whom she views as her greatest blessing. Together, they run a family business and love the opportunity they were blessed with to spend every day working toward their vision. Aliesha homeschools their two daughters and loves every minute she gets to spend with them.
Carpenter shares, “What do professional athletes, astronauts, doctors, and top business individuals have in common? Dedication.
They have spent many hours/years perfecting their game or educating themselves to be the best in their field. Why should we treat the way we train our kids in God’s Word any differently?
Just like the abovementioned professionals, this family-friendly curriculum uses repetition/training throughout the entire manuscript to promote lasting results. You don’t expect your child to memorize all the multiplication tables in one try; we shouldn’t expect they will get a lasting biblical foundation by attending church once a week for a couple of hours. The goal of this curriculum is for children to be confident in what they have learned and apply it to their lives. This curriculum teaches individuals to utilize their Bible in search of the answers. Reading, writing, and coloring are used to reinforce everything that has been learned in the chapter for that day.
As parents, we feel responsible for making our kids a success. We want them to have the best education, be in the right extracurricular activities, and get into the perfect college/trade school to set them up for the ultimate future. It’s important to help our children in every way, but our most important job is to make sure our kids have a relationship with Jesus and a godly foundation. God already has a purpose and a plan. The greatest way you can help your child in life is to help them learn God’s Word so they can fulfill God’s purpose and attain that dream life.
You can make many plans, but the Lord’s purpose will prevail. (Proverbs 19:21)
“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
Let’s choose to spend the precious hours and years we get with our children learning the Word of God, the foundation that will never crumble. Choose to be dedicated to God’s word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aliesha Carpenter’s new book provides parents and educators with a practical, engaging, and spiritually enriching tool to nurture children’s faith.
Consumers can purchase “Luke: A Curriculum Study” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Luke: A Curriculum Study”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
