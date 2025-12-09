John Sternfels’s Book "DOWNLOAD for Parents: Sex, Social Media, and Secrets" Provides Practical, Real-World Guidance to Help Parents Navigate the Challenges of Parenting
Port Saint Lucie, FL, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John Sternfels, LPC, has completed his latest book, “DOWNLOAD for Parents: Sex, Social Media, and Secrets,” a powerful guide to navigating the complexities of raising children in a world dominated by screens and social networks.
“In 'DOWNLOAD,' I embark on a journey that addresses the pivotal aspects of our children’s lives—sexual development, social media, and the delicate area of children keeping secrets,” shares Sternfels. He continues, “Often, parents struggle with discussing puberty, sexuality, and the relationships their children will be exposed to in the digital age. 'DOWNLOAD' provides essential insights into age-appropriate discussions, fostering a safe space for your child’s curiosity and promoting healthy attitudes toward their changing bodies. Regarding social media, we live in a world where the landscape is constantly changing.
“DOWNLOAD” is a timely, insightful, and deeply practical guide designed to equip moms and dads to navigate the challenges of raising children in an increasingly digital, fast-paced, and morally shifting world. Written with clarity, compassion, and years of clinical experience, this book gives parents the tools they need not only to understand their children more fully but also to build stronger, healthier, and more connected relationships with them.
At a time when families are being shaped—often unknowingly—by social media, online influences, peer pressure, and cultural narratives, “DOWNLOAD” offers a grounding, biblically informed perspective that brings clarity amid confusion. Rather than simply warning parents about dangers, the book empowers them with a step-by-step framework for engaging with their kids on a deeper emotional and relational level. It shows parents how to listen in ways that build trust, communicate in ways that strengthen attachment, and provide guidance that helps children grow into mature, resilient, and spiritually grounded young adults.
One of the book's unique strengths is its emphasis on connection before correction. Parents often feel pressured to fix problems quickly, but true transformation happens within the safety of a trusting relationship. “DOWNLOAD” provides practical tools and actionable strategies that any parent can use—regardless of their child’s age—to cultivate emotional openness, model healthy boundaries, and foster meaningful conversations that lead to growth. These principles not only apply to everyday interactions but also to challenging situations such as conflict, dishonesty, withdrawal, anger, or emotional shutdowns.
Published by Fulton Books, John Sternfels, LPC’s book will empower parents with practical advice, real-life scenarios, and open-ended discussions to foster a robust, communicative relationship with their adolescents in a world that constantly bombards them with information from every screen.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “DOWNLOAD for Parents: Sex, Social Media, and Secrets” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
