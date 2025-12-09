Latoya A. Thomas’s New Book, "Lilly's Lesson: A Lesson in Self Control," Follows a Young Girl Who Uses Her Family and Church’s Teachings to Overcome Bullying at School
Ewing, NJ, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Latoya A. Thomas, an avid reader and traveler who resides in New Jersey with her family, has completed her most recent book, “Lilly's Lesson: A Lesson in Self Control”: a charming story that centers around Lilly, a young girl who must use what she has learned from her family and her church as she starts second grade and faces all sorts of new challenges.
“‘Lilly’s Lesson’ follows seven-year-old Lilly on her journey as she begins second grade at St. Paul’s Elementary School,” writes Latoya. “Filled with enthusiasm and the teachings of her family and church, she overcomes challenges such as bullying in school with grace and wisdom based on guidance from her church pastor and her parents about using gentle words and kindness instead of harsh ones.
“This story depicts everyday challenges faced by children today while offering them hope through understanding and compassion as inspired by Bible passages.”
Published by Fulton Books, Latoya A. Thomas’s book is inspired by the author’s faith and her desire to instill inspiring messages in her storytelling, as well as her experiences as a Jamaican American. With colorful artwork to help bring Latoya’s story to life, “Lilly’s Lesson: A Lesson in Self Control” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to approach challenges in their own lives with kindness and grace, just like Lilly.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lilly's Lesson: A Lesson in Self Control” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Lilly’s Lesson’ follows seven-year-old Lilly on her journey as she begins second grade at St. Paul’s Elementary School,” writes Latoya. “Filled with enthusiasm and the teachings of her family and church, she overcomes challenges such as bullying in school with grace and wisdom based on guidance from her church pastor and her parents about using gentle words and kindness instead of harsh ones.
“This story depicts everyday challenges faced by children today while offering them hope through understanding and compassion as inspired by Bible passages.”
Published by Fulton Books, Latoya A. Thomas’s book is inspired by the author’s faith and her desire to instill inspiring messages in her storytelling, as well as her experiences as a Jamaican American. With colorful artwork to help bring Latoya’s story to life, “Lilly’s Lesson: A Lesson in Self Control” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to approach challenges in their own lives with kindness and grace, just like Lilly.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lilly's Lesson: A Lesson in Self Control” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories