Susan Gueldenzopf’s New Book, "Sing for Me (Part 1) Lorne Finds Love," is a Gripping Tale of a Demon Who Meets and Falls in Love with a Prophetess Suffering from Amnesia
Denver, CO, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Susan Gueldenzopf, who resides in Denver with her husband of thirty years and their two cats, has completed her most recent book, “Sing for Me (Part 1) Lorne Finds Love”: a steamy novel that follows the torrid love affair between a mysterious demon and a woman with no memory of who she was.
“A green empath demon meets and falls in love with a prophetess who has amnesia,” writes Gueldenzopf. “She came to Los Angeles not knowing who she was or where she came from. She happened upon Lorne’s karaoke club, Caritas (care-ee-toss). She came in and got a drink, which she barely had the money to pay for. She went and found a seat in the audience. Lorne came out on stage and sang Copacabana. He went around the audience and had them sing with him. He came upon me when the words were, ‘They fell in love.’ She sang back, ‘Copa Copacabana.’ He got back up on stage and continued singing. She had at least three more drinks. The song ended, and Lorne invited people to come up on stage and sing some karaoke. She was a little tipsy, and she got up and sang an old song by Air Supply. She finished, and she sat down again. Lorne came over and said, ‘Kitten, you have a beautiful voice.’ Then she said, ‘Thank you, you do too.’ And that is when they first met.”
Published by Fulton Books, Susan Gueldenzopf’s book is partly inspired by a strange dream the author had about the character of Lorne from the TV show “Angel” and is the first installment in a planned series of seventeen parts. Expertly paced and compelling, “Sing for Me (Part 1) Lorne Finds Love” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this titillating work can purchase “Sing for Me (Part 1) Lorne Finds Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
