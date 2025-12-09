Mikhail Tirayan’s New Book, "Conversations at the Altar of Justice," Follows a Driver and His Client Who Become Connected While in a Dangerous LA Suburb
New York, NY, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mikhail Tirayan, who holds a PhD in mechanical engineering and in advanced biotechnology in the Soviet Union, has completed his most recent book, “Conversations at the Altar of Justice”: a compelling novel that follows a limousine driver who is hired to bring an old woman to a courthouse for her husband’s trial, only to become connected to one another while stranded in the dangerous LA suburb of Compton.
Tirayan shares, “The man is a limousine driver. He is given an order in the early morning to pick up a client living in the very affluent, quiet city of San Marino in South California. From there, the order is to drive to the Los Angeles suburb of Compton, which is a city of crime and anarchy. He is also told to wait for the client and return home.
“It turns out that she is a very old woman, and she needs to be in that city’s superior court for the trial of her old husband. He was arrested four months ago in connection with a twenty-year-old, newly opened ‘cold case’ in which the man is a suspect in the murder of his own father twenty years ago.
“In modern American history, the LA suburb of Compton is known for the beginning of two horrifying riots in 1965 and 1992, shaking the nation to the ground. For the driver to go to that city is terrible psychological torture. He is struggling with the sense that this trip may be farewell to his life. Because in 1992, he, with his wife, miraculously escaped from the mad crowd of rioters. Later, a second time, he escapes from that city’s gang trap, where he could have been robbed, killed, and thrown into a ditch. Now like in a real clownery, he must enter this city in a black, shiny, imposing limousine. It is like a red canvas for bloodthirsty bulls.
“How long, and where to wait in that city of anarchy which is not a place for a promenade?
“The old, frail lady needs help to walk through the labyrinths of the court building and asks to hold on to the driver’s arm. He is happy to help her with anything. They are in the same boat.
“Although they’re only a couple of minutes late from the scheduled criminal trial at 8:00 a.m., the courtroom is empty. The bailiff says that the hearing is over, and prisoner is free. His whereabouts are unknown!
“In the long hours of uncertainties, they become connected with high spiritual interests and have acquired true soul kinship. They are taking care of each other to deal with an approaching thunderstorm of the unknown. It is like a lost mother and son meeting after long years of separation because of the injustice of life.
“Still the big question is, where to find their freed prisoner?”
Published by Fulton Books, Mikhail Tirayan’s book is a true, real-life story imbued with pity, affection, and human kindness. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Conversations at the Altar of Justice” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Conversations at the Altar of Justice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
