Brent Snyder’s New Book, "The Mermaid Stone," Follows a Young Woman and Her Grandparents as They Fight to Retrieve a Special Crystal Skull Stolen by an Ogre
Harker Heights, TX, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brent Snyder, a Saudi War veteran who served for seven years in the army who currently resides in Central Texas with his family, has completed his most recent book, “The Mermaid Stone”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows a young woman and her grandparents who must retrieve a magical crystal skull from an ogre.
Snyder shares, “Asuka and her grandparents are back in the land of the centaurs once again. On their road to recover a special crystal skull for the mermaids that live there, the family must stay ahead of all types of mythical creatures who also wish to possess the magical skulls. They must acquire the mermaid’s skull from an ogre who has stolen it. When they reach the ogre’s lair, they find out that he has stolen more than just one skull, and now they are on a mission to return all the skulls to their rightful owners.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brent Snyder’s book is partly inspired by the author’s extensive collection of crystal skulls, and will transport readers as they follow along on Asuka’s grand quest. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Mermaid Stone” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Mermaid Stone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Snyder shares, “Asuka and her grandparents are back in the land of the centaurs once again. On their road to recover a special crystal skull for the mermaids that live there, the family must stay ahead of all types of mythical creatures who also wish to possess the magical skulls. They must acquire the mermaid’s skull from an ogre who has stolen it. When they reach the ogre’s lair, they find out that he has stolen more than just one skull, and now they are on a mission to return all the skulls to their rightful owners.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brent Snyder’s book is partly inspired by the author’s extensive collection of crystal skulls, and will transport readers as they follow along on Asuka’s grand quest. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Mermaid Stone” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Mermaid Stone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories