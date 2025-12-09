Dale Roberts’s New Book, "Poetry That Will Awaken Your Mind, Heart and Soul," is a Powerful Series That Reflects on a Range of Topics Concerning the Human Condition
Las Vegas, NE, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dale Roberts has completed his most recent book, “Poetry That Will Awaken Your Mind, Heart and Soul”: a compelling account that invites readers to ponder a variety of subjects, including life, death, religion, children, and nature’s wonders, as well as the author’s own struggles with grief and the trials he has faced.
“For over sixty years, I have had the ability to write with expressive thoughts about many issues, but the idea of writing poetry never crossed my mind,” shares Roberts. “Over seven years ago, I started to work on a book about my son (Brian) before and after he joined God in Heaven.
“Even with my skills as a writer, I felt my words lacked a certain flare. My emotions were going to be shown to the world, and I wanted to express to everyone my raw emotion of grieving. Tragedy, although devastating, can be endured with faith in God, and a person can move forward while remembering the love and joy they had, even though brief.
“With each poem I write, my heart grows stronger and more resolute to help others with my writings until my journey on earth ends and I am able to join my Son (Brian) in Heaven. May there never, ever be a single parent who has to suffer the loss of one of their children. May God bless all parents and their children forever.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dale Roberts’s book will resonate with readers from all walks of life as the author bears his very soul with each and every entry. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Poetry That Will Awaken Your Mind, Heart and Soul” weaves an intimate self-portrait of the author’s journey that serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Poetry That Will Awaken Your Mind, Heart and Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
