C. Truett Baker’s New Book, "A Chuckle or Two and a Few Lessons Too: an Anthology of Wise and Humorous Words," Offers Readers Both Levity and Spiritual Reflection
Scottsdale, AZ, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author C. Truett Baker, who holds graduate degrees in theology (MDiv) and social work (MSW), has completed his most recent book, “A Chuckle or Two and a Few Lessons Too: An Anthology of Wise and Humorous Words”: a captivating series of short stories and ruminations collected of three decades that present readers with both laughter and comfort.
Dr. C. Truett Baker’s vocational background is in pastoral ministry and Christian social ministry in Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Arizona. He was president of Arizona Baptist Children’s Services and Family Ministries during the last fifteen years of his career. He was awarded an honorary doctor’s degree of human services by Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, for his work with troubled children and their families in the state, and has taught individual and community intervention in the graduate School of Social Work at Arizona State University and undergraduate social work at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.
“This anthology is composed of written material I’ve collected over thirty years from family and friends and a few articles I’ve contributed,” writes Dr. Baker. “At the time that I received them, I saw them worthy of saving because of their humor or wisdom. I had no idea how I would later use them. I enjoy writing and the writing skills of others. Most of the material I received found their way to the trash, but these that I retained, the crème de la crème, of my collection are the results you see in this volume. Some of the stories will bring tears to your eyes, and others will have you doubled up in laughter. Other articles will have you thinking about the challenging issues of life. But all of them will keep your attention. A few may border on the risqué, and if you are offended, I do apologize.”
“The nice thing about a book of this nature is that you can read for a moment or for hours. In any event, I hope you enjoy the stories, verses, and cute expressions as they have given me laughter. Pause for reflection and some helpful ideas about faith and other areas of life.”
Published by Fulton Books, C. Truett Baker’s book will resonate with readers from all backgrounds, weaving together a perfect blend of humor and sincerity that will leave a lasting impression long after the final page turn.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Chuckle or Two and a Few Lessons Too: An Anthology of Wise and Humorous Words” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
