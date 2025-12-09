Author Tara McMillon’s New Book, "Tastefully Fit," is a Collection of Hundreds of Recipes That Aims to Help Make Healthy and Mindful Eating Easy and Satisfying

Recent release “Tastefully Fit” from Covenant Books author Tara McMillon is a collection of delicious and healthy recipes developed by the author throughout her fitness journey. After years of experimenting in the kitchen, McMillon shares her dishes, from savory entrees to sweet desserts, to help show readers that eating healthy doesn’t have to be difficult or devoid of flavor.