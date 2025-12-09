Author Tara McMillon’s New Book, "Tastefully Fit," is a Collection of Hundreds of Recipes That Aims to Help Make Healthy and Mindful Eating Easy and Satisfying
Recent release “Tastefully Fit” from Covenant Books author Tara McMillon is a collection of delicious and healthy recipes developed by the author throughout her fitness journey. After years of experimenting in the kitchen, McMillon shares her dishes, from savory entrees to sweet desserts, to help show readers that eating healthy doesn’t have to be difficult or devoid of flavor.
Euless, TX, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tara McMillon, a certified personal trainer, corrective exercise specialist, and holistic nutritionist, has completed her new book, “Tastefully Fit”: a collection of hundreds of recipes the author crafted along her own fitness journey that are designed to fuel the body, satisfy cravings, and support an active lifestyle.
As a wellness specialist, author Tara McMillon empowers women to shift their mindset around food, showing them that nourishment should never feel restrictive. She believes that eating well should be a source of joy, not stress, and that learning how to make healthy meals taste amazing is the key to long-term success. Beyond her work in nutrition and fitness, Tara extends her passion for wellness through her Manifesting Wellness Podcast, where she shares her personal story, expert insights, and practical tips for living a balanced, fulfilling life.
“Welcome to ‘Tastefully Fit’! This book contains over one hundred recipes that are made to be simple and tasty for a healthy lifestyle,” writes McMillon. “I created this book for the person I was eight years ago. I had just started college and chose to get my degree in nutritional science and allied health. I was just beginning to lift weights and learned quickly that my nutrition was the key to achieving the fitness goals that I had. I went through my first year of college having a negative mindset towards food. At the time, I didn’t know how to take bland foods and turn them into meals that tasted just as good as the foods I was craving. Through time, I was able to develop a positive mindset toward food. I learned how to enjoy my favorite foods, but tweak them a bit to adhere to my fitness goals. This book encompasses that mindset and shows the many recipes I have created over the years. This book demonstrates that you can enjoy a variety of quick and healthy meals. My expertise in nutrition and personal training drives my passion for educating others on achieving a balanced lifestyle through food and wellness practices.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tara McMillon’s new book will help inspire readers to embrace healthy eating as a lifelong habit that is both sustainable and fun.
Readers can purchase “Tastefully Fit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
