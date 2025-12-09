Author Tomith’s New Book, "Drake, Dragon Slayer," is a Faith-Based Fantasy Novel That Follows a Young Orphan and Warrior Who Sets Out to Find His Missing Mentor

Recent release “Drake, Dragon Slayer” from Covenant Books author Tomith is a compelling tale that centers around Drake, an orphan who is taken in by a warrior and trained in the ways of combat from a young age. When his mentor goes missing, Drake sets out to find him, only to find a new path awaiting him after a life changing encounter with a dragon.