Author Tomith’s New Book, "Drake, Dragon Slayer," is a Faith-Based Fantasy Novel That Follows a Young Orphan and Warrior Who Sets Out to Find His Missing Mentor
Recent release “Drake, Dragon Slayer” from Covenant Books author Tomith is a compelling tale that centers around Drake, an orphan who is taken in by a warrior and trained in the ways of combat from a young age. When his mentor goes missing, Drake sets out to find him, only to find a new path awaiting him after a life changing encounter with a dragon.
New York, NY, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tomith, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who holds a degree in computer science, has completed his new book, “Drake, Dragon Slayer”: a riveting story of an orphan who sets out on a quest to find the man that raised him into a warrior.
“Drake was orphaned at a young age and taken under the wing of a warrior who secretly taught him many life skills,” writes Tomith. “When his mentor failed to return from a quest to find out what was happening to the missing livestock, Drake secretly stole away at night searching for his mentor, Liam. This brought him in touch with the dragon, and a whole new life began.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tomith’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire for more Christian-based stories that his grandchildren can enjoy. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Drake, Dragon Slayer” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Drake, Dragon Slayer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
