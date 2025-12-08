Author Vaughn Feldt’s New Book, "Marshall Makes His Bed," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Young Boy Who Uses His Imagination to Turn a Chore Into a Fun Adventure

Recent release “Marshall Makes His Bed: A story filled with fun, discovery, and learning that can be read over and over” from Page Publishing author Vaughn Feldt is a captivating story that follows Marshall, a young boy who dreads making his bed everyday. But with the help of his teddy bear and a bit of imagination, Marshall discovers that making his bed can be fun and exciting.