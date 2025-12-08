Author Vaughn Feldt’s New Book, "Marshall Makes His Bed," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Young Boy Who Uses His Imagination to Turn a Chore Into a Fun Adventure
Recent release “Marshall Makes His Bed: A story filled with fun, discovery, and learning that can be read over and over” from Page Publishing author Vaughn Feldt is a captivating story that follows Marshall, a young boy who dreads making his bed everyday. But with the help of his teddy bear and a bit of imagination, Marshall discovers that making his bed can be fun and exciting.
New York, NY, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vaughn Feldt, who has been crafting stories from a young age, has completed his new book, “Marshall Makes His Bed: A story filled with fun, discovery, and learning that can be read over and over”: a heartfelt tale of a young boy’s attempts to turn the chore of making his bed into a fun activity full of surprises and excitement.
“Join Marshall, a bright-eyed boy with an unlimited imagination, on a charming journey through an everyday task—making his bed,” writes Feldt.
“In Marshall’s world, no chore is just a chore; it’s the start of an unexpected adventure! With his teddy bear sidekick and many surprises along the way, Marshall learns to make his bed and finds the fun in the folds!
“As you follow along, you can add to his story by coloring, drawing, and even sharing your own adventures in making your bed. Together you will learn that it’s not just about completing chores; it’s about uncovering the wonders hidden in his imagination, and yours!”
Published by Page Publishing, Vaughn Feldt’s interactive story will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow Marshall’s journey to finally make his bed, encouraging them to turn their own chores into fun activities that they too can enjoy.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Marshall Makes His Bed: A story filled with fun, discovery, and learning that can be read over and over” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
