Author C. L. Holden’s New Book, "Running from Destiny II: Divine Intervention A Christian Short Story," Follows the Anderson Family as They Face Tests of Their Faith

Recent release “Running from Destiny II: Divine Intervention A Christian Short Story” from Page Publishing author C. L. Holden is a compelling novel and sequel to the author’s previous publication “Running from Destiny” that continues the story of Derek Anderson and his family. Ten years after Derek answers his call from God, his family faces new challenges that will test their trust in the Lord.