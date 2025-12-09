Author C. L. Holden’s New Book, "Running from Destiny II: Divine Intervention A Christian Short Story," Follows the Anderson Family as They Face Tests of Their Faith
Recent release “Running from Destiny II: Divine Intervention A Christian Short Story” from Page Publishing author C. L. Holden is a compelling novel and sequel to the author’s previous publication “Running from Destiny” that continues the story of Derek Anderson and his family. Ten years after Derek answers his call from God, his family faces new challenges that will test their trust in the Lord.
Las Vegas, NV, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- C. L. Holden, who resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, and recently retired from her law enforcement career, has completed her new book “Running from Destiny II: Divine Intervention A Christian Short Story”: a powerful story that follows a family’s continued story of faith as they encounter new trials in their journey of Christian life.
“This book is a stand-alone sequel to ‘Running from Destiny,’ where Derek Anderson was being groomed to be a pastor, but he didn't feel that was his calling,” writes Holden. “He was smart and successful and always wanted to be a corporate tech giant, like Bill Gates, or a billionaire businessman, like Michael Bloomberg.”
“Derek found out the hard way that you can't run from God. There was always a challenge of situation that pulled him back into the will of God no matter how far out he wandered. The love of money almost cost him his salvation as he literally battled demons on a regular basis.”
“This book continues ten years later, after they returned back home to Bradley, Ohio, with the kids all grown up and facing challenges and tests of their faith in their adult Christian life. It tugs at your heart at times, and I want people to read my book and smile in some chapters and also laugh and cry with the characters because everything isn't roses; life isn't perfect. People are not perfect, so my characters have flaws as well. They need to be human and believable because the Christian life isn't a fairy tale, and I want my readers to know that God never gives us more than we can handle and that he is ever present.”
“Never stop praying.”
Published by Page Publishing, C. L. Holden’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on the Anderson family’s journey to embrace their faith and rely on the Lord through life’s challenges. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Running from Destiny II” will resonate with anyone who has ever endured a test of faith, offering comfort and encouragement to those facing life’s trials.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Running from Destiny II: Divine Intervention A Christian Short Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
