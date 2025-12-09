Author Artem Rudenko’s New Book, "Peace, War and Hope," is a Powerful Memoir That Follows the Author’s Experiences Living in Ukraine During Russia’s Invasion
Recent release “Peace, War and Hope” from Page Publishing author Artem Rudenko is a poignant and compelling account that chronicles the author’s life in Ukraine that was upended when Russia initiated its full-scale invasion of the country. Documenting his attempts to flee for his safety, Rudenko’s story is one of hope amidst the chaos and destruction of war.
New York, NY, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Artem Rudenko, a boxing champion and model, has completed his new book, “Peace, War and Hope”: a stirring and fascinating account that explores the author’s life in Ukraine before Russia’s military actions against Ukraine, as well as his attempt to cross the Tisza River for safety and his hopes for an end to the war.
Rudenko shares, “‘Peace, War, and Hope’ is a beautifully illustrated essay by an exceptional young Ukrainian man about his firsthand experiences, from a teenage boxing champion to a top fashion editorial and advertising photo model, earning along the way his degree in architecture from the University of Kharkov until the Russo-Ukrainian War wrought havoc on his life when a missile hit his apartment building near Kharkov, forcing him to flee to Lvov in the west. However, Russia soon attacked the West, forcing him to flee further south near Odessa. He wanted to escape across a shallow stretch of the Tisza River, which in places is only three or four feet deep.
“Careful preparations made, he reached the bank of the Tisza only to be captured at the last minute by the Ukrainian army and taken to a detention center where the army held him for four days in miserable conditions before releasing him for $200, giving back only his backpack emptied of all except his papers and money. Now back at the apartment near Odessa, he continues design work on the startup of a small casual fashion house named Daristil, writes songs, and paints with the constant roar of missiles, rockets, bombs, and gunfire in the background. Remaining positive and hoping for the terrible war to end, he shouts, ‘Glory to Ukraine!’”
Published by Page Publishing, Artem Rudenko’s enthralling tale is a stunning story of strength and resilience, serving as a testament to the spirit of the people of Ukraine and the power of hope for an end to the war. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Peace, War and Hope” weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to resonate with readers, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Peace, War and Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Rudenko shares, “‘Peace, War, and Hope’ is a beautifully illustrated essay by an exceptional young Ukrainian man about his firsthand experiences, from a teenage boxing champion to a top fashion editorial and advertising photo model, earning along the way his degree in architecture from the University of Kharkov until the Russo-Ukrainian War wrought havoc on his life when a missile hit his apartment building near Kharkov, forcing him to flee to Lvov in the west. However, Russia soon attacked the West, forcing him to flee further south near Odessa. He wanted to escape across a shallow stretch of the Tisza River, which in places is only three or four feet deep.
“Careful preparations made, he reached the bank of the Tisza only to be captured at the last minute by the Ukrainian army and taken to a detention center where the army held him for four days in miserable conditions before releasing him for $200, giving back only his backpack emptied of all except his papers and money. Now back at the apartment near Odessa, he continues design work on the startup of a small casual fashion house named Daristil, writes songs, and paints with the constant roar of missiles, rockets, bombs, and gunfire in the background. Remaining positive and hoping for the terrible war to end, he shouts, ‘Glory to Ukraine!’”
Published by Page Publishing, Artem Rudenko’s enthralling tale is a stunning story of strength and resilience, serving as a testament to the spirit of the people of Ukraine and the power of hope for an end to the war. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Peace, War and Hope” weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to resonate with readers, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Peace, War and Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories