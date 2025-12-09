Author Artem Rudenko’s New Book, "Peace, War and Hope," is a Powerful Memoir That Follows the Author’s Experiences Living in Ukraine During Russia’s Invasion

Recent release “Peace, War and Hope” from Page Publishing author Artem Rudenko is a poignant and compelling account that chronicles the author’s life in Ukraine that was upended when Russia initiated its full-scale invasion of the country. Documenting his attempts to flee for his safety, Rudenko’s story is one of hope amidst the chaos and destruction of war.