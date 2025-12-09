Author Emmalee Morgan’s New Book "The Adventures of Jimmy the Cow and Duck the Dog: The Great Mud Pie Adventure" Follows a Dog’s Exploits After Finding a Lucky Horseshoe
Recent release “The Adventures of Jimmy the Cow and Duck the Dog: The Great Mud Pie Adventure” from Page Publishing author Emmalee Morgan is a charming story that centers around Duck, a loveable dog who finds a horseshoe he believes will bring about magic and luck. But after experiencing muddy messes and mischief, Duck soon believes his horseshoe may not be so “lucky” after all.
Thomasville, NC, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Emmalee Morgan, a loving mother who resides in North Carolina and loves swimming, spending time with her family, and hanging out with animals of all shapes and sizes, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Jimmy the Cow and Duck the Dog: The Great Mud Pie Adventure”: a captivating story of a dog and his farmyard friends who find themselves getting into all sorts of messy, muddy trouble.
“Meet Duck—a lively, messy dog with a heart as big as the farm he calls home,” writes Emmalee. “When Duck finds a ‘lucky’ horseshoe, he's convinced it will bring magic and fun...but instead, it brings one muddy disaster after another!
“With the help of his best friend, Jimmy the Cow, and their barnyard pals, Penny, Clara, and Greta, Duck sets off on a hilarious journey filled with mud pies, mischief, and unexpected lessons about friendship, forgiveness, and what true luck really means.”
Published by Page Publishing, Emmalee Morgan’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s real-life dog Duck, as well as her friend’s gentle bull, Jimmy, and what a hilarious friendship between both animals might look like. From exploding mud pies to cloud-catching dreams, this heartwarming chapter book is packed with laughter, adventure, and the kind of messy fun that only a farmyard can offer.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Adventures of Jimmy the Cow and Duck the Dog: The Great Mud Pie Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
