Author Brian Hays’s New Book, "The Rainbow Girl," is an Inspirational Story That Follows an Inventive Young Girl Who Uses Her Skills to Save the World from Climate Change
Recent release “The Rainbow Girl” from Page Publishing author Brian Hays is a fun and educational story that centers around Olivia, a young girl who discovers her ability for making robots and other innovations to help change the world. Over time, Olivia’s inventions cleanse the air by removing greenhouse gases and reducing the effects of global warming.
Bend, OR, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brian Hays, who resides in Bend, Oregon with his wife and two dogs, has written and illustrated his new book, “The Rainbow Girl”: a captivating tale that follows a young girl who purses her passion for building robots and inventions that can help save the world.
Author Brian Hays had a long career in aerospace engineering, designing and building antennas for satellites. He loves the outdoor life in Oregon, which includes kayaking, landscape photography, golf, biking and hiking. The birth of his first grandchild inspired him to begin writing children’s books.
The author shares, “Meet Olivia, an innovative and resourceful young girl, whose journey begins with a school science project and leads her through building a series of robots that helps heal the planet on a global scale.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brian Hays’s engaging tale will educate young readers about climate change as well as sparking their imagination to follow their passions just like Olivia. With colorful, original artwork to help bring the story to life, “The Rainbow Girl” is a testament to the power of ingenuity and innovation.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “The Rainbow Girl” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Brian Hays had a long career in aerospace engineering, designing and building antennas for satellites. He loves the outdoor life in Oregon, which includes kayaking, landscape photography, golf, biking and hiking. The birth of his first grandchild inspired him to begin writing children’s books.
The author shares, “Meet Olivia, an innovative and resourceful young girl, whose journey begins with a school science project and leads her through building a series of robots that helps heal the planet on a global scale.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brian Hays’s engaging tale will educate young readers about climate change as well as sparking their imagination to follow their passions just like Olivia. With colorful, original artwork to help bring the story to life, “The Rainbow Girl” is a testament to the power of ingenuity and innovation.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “The Rainbow Girl” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories