Author Brian Hays’s New Book, "The Rainbow Girl," is an Inspirational Story That Follows an Inventive Young Girl Who Uses Her Skills to Save the World from Climate Change

Recent release “The Rainbow Girl” from Page Publishing author Brian Hays is a fun and educational story that centers around Olivia, a young girl who discovers her ability for making robots and other innovations to help change the world. Over time, Olivia’s inventions cleanse the air by removing greenhouse gases and reducing the effects of global warming.