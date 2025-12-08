Cadient and SparcStart Partner to Combine AI-Driven Efficiency with Authentic Employer Branding
Cadient and SparcStart have partnered to combine AI-powered hiring with video-driven recruitment marketing. Employers can now embed authentic videos into Cadient’s SmartSuite™, boosting candidate engagement, strengthening employer brand, and streamlining hiring from first impression to offer—all within a single, compliant workflow.
New York, NY, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cadient, the intelligent high-volume hiring platform built for speed, scale, and smarter workforce decisions, today announced a strategic partnership with SparcStart, the leading recruitment-marketing platform for video creation, governance, and employer-brand distribution.
This partnership brings together Cadient’s SmartSuite™ of AI-powered hiring tools: including SmartSource™, SmartMatch™, SmartScreen™, SmartInterview™, SmartHire™, SmartScore™, SmartTenure™, SmartFeedback™, and SmartTexting™, with SparcStart’s video-driven content and social-sharing capabilities, giving employers a more connected and human candidate experience from first impression through final offer.
Cadient SmartSuite™ uses advanced analytics and machine learning to streamline every step of the hiring process, improving quality of hire, reducing time-to-fill, predicting retention, and ensuring fair, data-driven decisions. Its platform is purpose-built for the complexities of high-volume, decentralized recruiting, giving organizations the automation and scalability needed to compete in today’s labor market.
Through this integration, employers can now bring job opportunities to life with authentic hiring-manager and employee videos embedded seamlessly into the Cadient workflow. The combined solution strengthens employer-brand consistency, enhances candidate engagement, and maintains governance and compliance across distributed teams.
“At Cadient, our mission is to make hiring smarter, faster, and fairer,” said Bill Mastin, CEO of Cadient. “Partnering with SparcStart amplifies that mission by pairing our AI-driven intelligence with the authenticity of real people and real stories. Together, we’re helping organizations hire with more confidence and connect with candidates in a more meaningful way—without sacrificing speed or scale.”
“Cadient’s SmartSuite represents the best of modern hiring intelligence,” added Maury Hanigan, CEO of SparcStart. “When combined with SparcStart’s video creation and distribution tools, employers gain an end-to-end system to attract the right candidates, strengthen their employer brand, and meet compliance standards—all within one streamlined experience.”
The partnership is now available to shared clients, enabling hiring teams to launch SparcStart video campaigns directly within Cadient’s platform.
About SparcStart
SparcStart is the recruitment marketing platform that combines content creation, automated approvals, centralized asset management, social media sharing, employee advocacy management and compliance tracking with intuitive, efficient workflows and consistent data. Its suite of tools enables enterprise talent acquisition teams to humanize the candidate experience, improve recruiter efficiency, and amplify employer brand visibility. Learn more at www.sparcstart.com
About Cadient
Cadient is the intelligent high-volume hiring platform used by leading organizations across retail, hospitality, healthcare, logistics, FinServ and more. Cadient SmartSuite™ unifies automation, AI-driven scoring, and predictive retention insights to help employers hire faster, hire smarter, and retain longer. With more than 20 years of innovation, Cadient helps teams streamline complex, distributed hiring and build reliable frontline workforces at scale.
Contact
SparcStartContact
Jake Papa
(315) 497-7272
sparcstart.com
Karen Aimua
Marketing Associate
karen@sparcstart.com
