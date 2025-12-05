Unsolicited Press Launches December Funding Drive with New Author Incentives to Support 2026 Season
Portland, OR, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unsolicited Press, an independent literary publisher committed to elevating boundary-breaking voices, announces its annual December Funding Drive. The press relies on December sales and contributions to finance the upcoming publishing season, and this year, it’s launching two major author-focused incentives alongside its donation program.
For the entire month of December:
Authors who book a consult with publisher Summer Stewart—on craft, submitting, publishing, or career development—will receive free submissions for life.
Authors who purchase any Unsolicited Press title in December (via unsolicitedpress.com, Asterism Books, or Bookshop.org) will receive free submissions throughout 2026.
Supporters may also contribute through direct donations. Anyone who donates $100 or more will receive a signed copy of MOTHER!, Stewart’s forthcoming poetry and essay collection releasing May 8, 2026.
“These incentives aren’t gimmicks,” says Stewart. “Small presses are kept alive by the people who show up. December funds allow us to publish the books that would never survive in corporate publishing.”
Readers can request personalized book recommendations all month by DM or email.
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
