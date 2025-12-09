New Book on the Death of David Crockett Wins Major 2025 International Award
Dallas, TX, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new book by researchers Phil Guarnieri and Richard L Range, "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It," has received the prestigious 2025 Best Indie Book Award for the category of Best Non-Fiction: American History.
"David Crockett Went Down Fighting" tackles the most famous and controversial cold case mystery in Texas history: Did David Crockett die while fighting or was he executed following the battle by order of General Santa Anna as many scholars maintain. To solve this question the authors employ modern-day forensic investigative techniques to reach a very convincing answer.
The evidence, arguments, and conclusions derived in this illuminating analysis make the Crockett execution story highly unlikely - if not impossible. Anyone interested in history or in cold case crime mysteries will find this book both intriguing and compelling. The book is available on Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.com.
Contact:
Richard L. Range
President
Save The Alamo Committee
(214) 335-8321
rick@savethealamo.us
