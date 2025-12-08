Martin Bv A.I Innovator Announces New Album
Trondheim-based techno artist Martin Bv has announced his upcoming album "Cool," set for release in March 2026. The lead single "For Victory" will drop on January 1, 2026.
Trondheim, Norway, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Techno artist Martin Bv announces the forthcoming release of his fourth studio album, Cool, set to arrive in March 2026. The lead single, For Victory, will debut on January 1, 2026.
Following the 2025 releases Just Outside of Town and Tomorrow Morning, Cool continues Martin Bv’s music career.
Martin Bv is an artist that fuses A.I technology with creativity, using both self written lyrics and self constructed beats with vocal experimentation and A.I assisted music production.
He released his first single West Side of Town in 2024 and have been active in the music business ever since.
The forthcoming album "Cool" will be a self reflective album where he delves into issues of identity and artist politics.
