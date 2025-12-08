Niran Farm Launches Full Countryside Escape Near Bang Tao Beach in Phuket, Thailand
Niran Farm in Phuket offers a nature centered farm stay with rustic rooms, Mediterranean lakeside dining, equestrian lessons, trail rides and flexible event spaces. Set near Bang Tao, the retreat blends rural charm with comfort and privacy. Guests enjoy farm inspired activities, peaceful scenery and easy access to Phuket’s beaches, plus options for weddings, celebrations and retreats.
Phuket, Thailand, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Niran Farm has recently launched a complete nature based experience with farm stay accommodation, lakeside dining, professional equestrian activities and flexible event venues in the heart of Thalang.
Niran Farm, a Finnish owned countryside retreat in Si Sunthon, Thalang near Bang Tao, announces the expansion of its full farm stay experience. The property now offers thoughtfully designed rooms, Mediterranean inspired lakeside dining, horseback riding lessons for all ages, guided trail rides, and natural event spaces. Niran Farm brings a peaceful blend of rural charm and relaxed comfort to Phuket.
Accommodations
Niran Farm features a range of room categories designed to feel connected to nature. Guests can stay in Paddock Rooms with views of the horse stables and goat pen, Lake Rooms that overlook the water and surrounding hills, or larger Two Bedroom Paddock Rooms ideal for families and groups. Interiors include custom wood furniture, handmade ceramics, soft linens and locally crafted amenities. Every room is air conditioned and offers WiFi, natural light and a calm setting.
The farm follows a minimal service philosophy suited for guests who prefer privacy and the simple rhythm of farm life. Breakfast is served at the lakeside restaurant.
Dining
The lakeside restaurant at Niran Farm highlights Mediterranean cooking techniques paired with seasonal produce and locally sourced ingredients. The menu includes shared plates, fresh salads, wood fired meats and handmade specialties. Guests enjoy meals in a quiet, natural setting beside the lake with mountain views.
Equestrian Centre and Activities
The equestrian centre is one of the signature features of Niran Farm. Riders of all ages can take horseback riding lessons in dressage or showjumping, guided by trained instructors. The farm offers gentle horses suited for beginners as well as experienced riders. Guests can also join guided trail rides through the countryside or spend time learning basic horse care.
Additional activities include lakeside yoga, goat pen visits, picnics, garden walks and open green space for families to enjoy.
Events and Private Gatherings
Niran Farm provides flexible event venues for intimate weddings, private celebrations, workshops and small retreats. Guests can host gatherings on the lawn by the lake, in the open arena or in dedicated indoor spaces. The team supports custom setups and curated menus to match each event style.
Location and Access
About 25 minutes from Phuket International Airport, the farm is nestled in the Si Sunthon countryside of Thalang with quick access to Bang Tao, Surin and Kamala. Its setting offers the convenience of being close to Phuket’s beaches while maintaining a quiet rural atmosphere. Major shopping centres and lifestyle hubs are located 15 to 20 minutes from the farm.
Niran Farm’s founders note that the property was created to give guests a rare blend of comfort, nature and connection. They emphasize simplicity, genuine hospitality and experiences that feel grounded in country living.
How to Book
Guests can contact the Niran Farm team directly for room reservations, dining bookings, equestrian lessons or event inquiries through the official channels listed on their website and communication platforms.
Contact
Niran FarmContact
Worawee Buttramara
+66 (0) 8 2107 1998
niranfarm.com
Farmstay@niranfarm.com
Worawee Buttramara
+66 (0) 8 2107 1998
niranfarm.com
Farmstay@niranfarm.com
