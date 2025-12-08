Niran Farm Launches Full Countryside Escape Near Bang Tao Beach in Phuket, Thailand

Niran Farm in Phuket offers a nature centered farm stay with rustic rooms, Mediterranean lakeside dining, equestrian lessons, trail rides and flexible event spaces. Set near Bang Tao, the retreat blends rural charm with comfort and privacy. Guests enjoy farm inspired activities, peaceful scenery and easy access to Phuket’s beaches, plus options for weddings, celebrations and retreats.