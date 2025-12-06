Gayglobaltravel.com Launches the First Interactive Global Gay Pride Calendar
A new tool for the LGBT traveller looking to celebrate Pride around the planet.
Madrid, Spain, December 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gayglobaltravel.com, the reference blog for Gay Friendly travel guides and hotels, today announced the launch of its Global LGBTQ+ Events Calendar, an interactive and comprehensive resource that compiles the dates for Gay Pride celebrations and Prides in major capitals and destinations around the world.
This tool is positioned as an useful resource for the travelling LGBT community, allowing them to easily plan attendance at the biggest global celebration events well in advance.
A Unique Resource with Added Value
The main innovation of the calendar lies in its comprehensive value. Each event not only provides the Pride date but also links directly to Gayglobaltravel.com's detailed destination guides.
In this way, users can:
Check the exact date of the event.
Access the complete city guide (things to do, bars, nightlife).
Find specific recommendations for Gay Friendly hotels and accommodation deals in that destination.
"We know that Pride is a key driver for planning trips. With this calendar, we want to eliminate the frustration of searching for dates on multiple sites. Now, the entire planning ecosystem for an LGBT trip is in one place," comments Pol, creator of Gayglobaltravel.com.
This launch is complemented by the recent redesign of Gayglobaltravel.com, which now offers faster navigation and an optimised mobile experience, making it easier to access its vast, up-to-date content on destinations, hotels, and travel experiences. These changes have been very well received by users who follow Gayglobaltravel on X.com, Instagram, Bluesky, Reddit, and Mastodon.
About Gayglobaltravel.com
Gayglobaltravel.com is a blog specialising in LGBT tourism. Operating since 2017, it offers a curated selection of destination guides and recommendations for Gay Friendly hotels. With a focus on quality and inclusion, the site aims to be the trusted source for travellers seeking authentic and safe experiences worldwide. The site is a proud member of the European Gay Tourism Association (GETA).
Website:
https://www.gayglobaltravel.com
Contact
Pol Blogger
