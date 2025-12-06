3DiVi Released 2026 Face Recognition Market Report with Global Trend Analysis, Maturity Stages, and Regional Insights

3DiVi, a global developer of computer vision technologies, today announced the release of its 2026 Face Recognition Market Report, a comprehensive analysis of the global facial recognition technology (FRT) industry. The report offers insights into market evolution, regional maturity, and emerging trends shaping digital identity, providing actionable guidance for companies, investors, and government stakeholders worldwide.