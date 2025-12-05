New Sci-Fi Novel "Children of the Rogue" Sparks Debate Over the Line Between Humanity and AI

"Children of the Rogue," the newest novel in The Symbiosis Sequence, flips sci-fi convention by asking: what if humanity isn’t the creator of AI, but the AI itself? As society faces “recursive failures,” the book explores system-level flaws, human identity, and the blurred line between life and design—sparking debate for its provocative challenge to human exceptionalism.