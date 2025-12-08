Toradex Introduces Two New Computer Module Families for Ultra-Compact Industrial and IoT Applications
Toradex launches compact OSM & Lino modules for high-volume IoT—i.MX91/i.MX93, industrial-grade reliability, software support and OTA.
Seattle, WA, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Toradex today announced the launch of two entirely new Computer on Module (CoM) families, OSM and Lino, expanding its embedded computing portfolio with four new modules powered by NXP® i.MX 93 and i.MX 91 processors: OSM iMX93, OSM iMX91, and Lino iMX93, Lino iMX91.
Designed for high-volume, space-constrained industrial IoT devices, the OSM and Lino families deliver cost-optimized, industrial-grade reliability, offering ultra-compact form factors, and long-term software support for industrial controllers, gateways, smart sensors, and handheld systems, among others. For AI at the Edge, Industrial IoT applications, the NXP i.MX 93 offers a 0.5 TOPS NPU, enabling entry-level HW accelerated on-device machine learning for smart sensing, analytics, and industrial intelligence. Designed for extreme temperatures from -40°C to +85°C, both the OSM and Lino families deliver industrial-grade reliability and availability through 2038, providing a future-proof foundation for next-generation IoT and edge devices.
“Both families deliver new compact, reliable, industrial Edge AI compute platforms,” said Samuel Imgrueth, CEO at Toradex. “While OSM adds a solderable standard form factor, Lino provides connector-based ease of use for rapid integration and serviceability. This empowers customers to design next-generation, intelligent, space-constrained devices with confidence, scalability, and long-term support.”
OSM Family: Solderable, Ultra-Compact, Open Standard
The OSM family adheres to the Open Standard Module™ (OSM) Size-S specification, providing a 30 × 30mm solderable, connector-less design optimized for automated assembly, rugged operation, and cost-effective scaling. It's an ideal choice for high-volume applications up to several hundred thousand devices a year.
Lino Family: Connector-Based Flexibility for High-Volume Devices
The Lino family provides a cost-optimized, connector-based entry point for space-constrained devices. Its easy-to-use connector interface simplifies integration, serviceability, and speeds up development, while rich connectivity options support a wide range of scalable industrial and IoT applications.
Toradex is also introducing the Verdin-Lino Adapter, allowing any Lino module to be mounted onto any Verdin-compatible carrier board. This gives customers immediate access to the powerful Verdin ecosystem and enables testing and validation using both the Verdin Development Board and existing Verdin-based custom designs.
All modules come with full Toradex Software support, including a Yocto Reference Image and Torizon support, a Yocto-based, long-term-supported Linux platform that provides secure OTA remote updates, device monitoring, remote access, and simplified EU CRA (Cyber Resilience Act) compliance. Its integration with Visual Studio Code and rich ecosystem accelerates development while ensuring production reliability and operational security. Torizon is also the ideal starting point for your own Linux Distribution.
Key Highlights:
• Two form factors, full flexibility, total design freedom - optimized for how you build
• Industrial-Grade Reliability: High quality, longevity, ease-of-use
• AI at the Edge: i.MX 93 variants with integrated 0.5 TOPS NPU
• OSM: Ultra-Compact and Solderable: 30×30mm, connector-less design for automated assembly and rugged use
• Lino: Ultra-Compact 30×30mm, dual connector for simplified integration, serviceability, and accelerated development
• Secure, Long-Term Software: Torizon Linux with OTA updates, remote management, and simplified EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) compliance
Toradex will showcase both new families at Embedded World 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany, from March 10-12 at Hall 4, Booth 4-240. Join us!
About Toradex:
Toradex is a global leader in embedded hardware and software solutions, specializing in making embedded computing easy. Trusted by companies across healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, robotics, agriculture, smart cities, and more, Toradex enables faster time-to-market while reducing development costs and complexity.
Toradex is a global leader in embedded computing, offering reliable, easy-to-use Arm®-based System on Modules (SoMs), Single Board Computers (SBCs), and SMARC modules. Its pin-compatible product families provide flexibility, scalability, and long-term availability for applications across healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, robotics, agriculture, and smart cities.
Complementing its hardware offering, Torizon -an easy-to-use, open-source embedded Linux platform - streamlines development with integrated tools for OS configuration, secure remote updates, fleet management, and more, all built with security and reliability in mind. For more information, visit: https://www.torizon.io/
Headquartered in Horw, Switzerland, with offices around the world, Toradex delivers premium product support and long-term availability, empowering businesses to build robust, high-performance embedded systems with confidence and ease.
For more information, visit: http://www.toradex.com.
For media queries, please reach out to lakshmi.naidu@toradex.com.
Designed for high-volume, space-constrained industrial IoT devices, the OSM and Lino families deliver cost-optimized, industrial-grade reliability, offering ultra-compact form factors, and long-term software support for industrial controllers, gateways, smart sensors, and handheld systems, among others. For AI at the Edge, Industrial IoT applications, the NXP i.MX 93 offers a 0.5 TOPS NPU, enabling entry-level HW accelerated on-device machine learning for smart sensing, analytics, and industrial intelligence. Designed for extreme temperatures from -40°C to +85°C, both the OSM and Lino families deliver industrial-grade reliability and availability through 2038, providing a future-proof foundation for next-generation IoT and edge devices.
“Both families deliver new compact, reliable, industrial Edge AI compute platforms,” said Samuel Imgrueth, CEO at Toradex. “While OSM adds a solderable standard form factor, Lino provides connector-based ease of use for rapid integration and serviceability. This empowers customers to design next-generation, intelligent, space-constrained devices with confidence, scalability, and long-term support.”
OSM Family: Solderable, Ultra-Compact, Open Standard
The OSM family adheres to the Open Standard Module™ (OSM) Size-S specification, providing a 30 × 30mm solderable, connector-less design optimized for automated assembly, rugged operation, and cost-effective scaling. It's an ideal choice for high-volume applications up to several hundred thousand devices a year.
Lino Family: Connector-Based Flexibility for High-Volume Devices
The Lino family provides a cost-optimized, connector-based entry point for space-constrained devices. Its easy-to-use connector interface simplifies integration, serviceability, and speeds up development, while rich connectivity options support a wide range of scalable industrial and IoT applications.
Toradex is also introducing the Verdin-Lino Adapter, allowing any Lino module to be mounted onto any Verdin-compatible carrier board. This gives customers immediate access to the powerful Verdin ecosystem and enables testing and validation using both the Verdin Development Board and existing Verdin-based custom designs.
All modules come with full Toradex Software support, including a Yocto Reference Image and Torizon support, a Yocto-based, long-term-supported Linux platform that provides secure OTA remote updates, device monitoring, remote access, and simplified EU CRA (Cyber Resilience Act) compliance. Its integration with Visual Studio Code and rich ecosystem accelerates development while ensuring production reliability and operational security. Torizon is also the ideal starting point for your own Linux Distribution.
Key Highlights:
• Two form factors, full flexibility, total design freedom - optimized for how you build
• Industrial-Grade Reliability: High quality, longevity, ease-of-use
• AI at the Edge: i.MX 93 variants with integrated 0.5 TOPS NPU
• OSM: Ultra-Compact and Solderable: 30×30mm, connector-less design for automated assembly and rugged use
• Lino: Ultra-Compact 30×30mm, dual connector for simplified integration, serviceability, and accelerated development
• Secure, Long-Term Software: Torizon Linux with OTA updates, remote management, and simplified EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) compliance
Toradex will showcase both new families at Embedded World 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany, from March 10-12 at Hall 4, Booth 4-240. Join us!
About Toradex:
Toradex is a global leader in embedded hardware and software solutions, specializing in making embedded computing easy. Trusted by companies across healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, robotics, agriculture, smart cities, and more, Toradex enables faster time-to-market while reducing development costs and complexity.
Toradex is a global leader in embedded computing, offering reliable, easy-to-use Arm®-based System on Modules (SoMs), Single Board Computers (SBCs), and SMARC modules. Its pin-compatible product families provide flexibility, scalability, and long-term availability for applications across healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, robotics, agriculture, and smart cities.
Complementing its hardware offering, Torizon -an easy-to-use, open-source embedded Linux platform - streamlines development with integrated tools for OS configuration, secure remote updates, fleet management, and more, all built with security and reliability in mind. For more information, visit: https://www.torizon.io/
Headquartered in Horw, Switzerland, with offices around the world, Toradex delivers premium product support and long-term availability, empowering businesses to build robust, high-performance embedded systems with confidence and ease.
For more information, visit: http://www.toradex.com.
For media queries, please reach out to lakshmi.naidu@toradex.com.
Contact
ToradexContact
Lakshmi Naidu
+41 41 500 4800
https://www.toradex.com
Lakshmi Naidu
+41 41 500 4800
https://www.toradex.com
Categories