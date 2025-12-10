Author Rita Costanzi’s New Book “The Strings of My Heart” is a Mesmerizing Memoir That Celebrates the Transcendent Art of Music
Recent release “The Strings of My Heart” from Page Publishing author Rita Costanzi is a compelling memoir of a world-celebrated harpist, composed of forty-seven vignettes, one for each of the forty-seven strings of her concert grand harp.
Bronx, NY, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rita Costanzi, a classical harpist born in Rochester, New York, has completed her new book “The Strings of My Heart”: the touching life story of an Artist as daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, mystic and divorcée, which explores the vulnerabilities of a female musician torn between the needs of her artist’s soul and those of her husband and children.
Author Rita Costanzi grew up in a musical family, studying at the Eastman School of Music and in Paris, France. Internationally acclaimed as “An Artist of immense gifts” (Vancouver Sun), and recognized for the warmth, conviction, and exquisite virtuosity of her playing, Costanzi has received numerous awards and citations for her work as a performer, teacher, and arts educator worldwide. A resident of New York City, Costanzi enjoys an international career of performing, recording, acting, and teaching.
Costanzi writes, “Though improvising on the piano has been my love and joy, this is now completely different: an instrument that I embrace and hold against my Heart. It is a Love Affair that deepens with each passing year. Preparing the weekly lessons for Miss Malone consumes me: this search for perfection, with the added pressure of being “Francis Tursi’s daughter.” She is strict, demanding, and rarely complimentary. Her voice is sharp and her criticisms unrelenting. I practice long hours, sometimes into the late night after the family has gone to bed. These nights are magical, when I feel finally alone with the music, no distractions, the moon and stars as my audience, and the Mystery enveloping me…”
Published by Page Publishing, Rita Costanzi’s moving memoir chronicles the author’s dedication to bringing the Gifts of beauty, comfort, and soul transformation to a troubled world in need of healing.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Strings of My Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
