Author Carlee Andrea Floyd’s New Book “Sleep, My Child: A Short Bedtime Story” Invites Young Readers and Listeners to Discover the Enchanting World of Bedtime Routines
Recent release “Sleep, My Child: A Short Bedtime Story” from Page Publishing author Carlee Andrea Floyd is a kindhearted and charming children’s story that serves as the perfect bedtime story for ages one to nine.
Allen Park, MI, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carlee Andrea Floyd, a passionate educator and storyteller dedicated to nurturing young minds through the power of literature, has completed her new book “Sleep, My Child: A Short Bedtime Story”: a soothing story that highlights the importance of establishing a calming sleep routine that not only helps children rest well but also strengthens the love and connection within their families. With the help of caring parents, readers learn how cozy rituals like snuggling, whispering sweet dreams, and sharing gratitude for family bring everyone closer together.
With a degree in early childhood education from the University of Michigan, author Carlee Andrea Floyd brings years of experience in teaching, mentoring, and inspiring children to her writing. Carlee’s background is deeply rooted in a family tradition of caregiving as she is the product of a generational line of caregivers who have devoted their lives to fostering the growth and well-being of others. Her mother, a devoted and beloved day care owner, has been a significant source of inspiration throughout Carlee’s life. Watching her mother’s unwavering compassion and commitment to helping others instilled in Carlee a profound understanding of the importance of kindness, empathy, and connection. These values are woven into every page of her children’s book. Carlee believes that stories are powerful tools for teaching life lessons and sparking imagination. Through her writing, she aims to create a magical world where children can begin to understand their unique family values. When she’s not writing or teaching, Carlee enjoys spending time with her family and three dogs, traveling and discovering new adventures with her young readers. She is excited to share her love of storytelling with children everywhere.
Carlee shares, “This book is inspired by Pajama Program, whose vision is to develop effective sleep health education programs throughout Michigan and other states.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carlee Andrea Floyd’s heartwarming tale is a tender reminder that a simple bedtime routine can lead to sweet dreams and stronger family ties every night.
Through gentle verses and warm illustrations, young readers will see how creating a peaceful bedtime atmosphere fosters positive family dynamics and values. As children drift off to dreamland, we can all realize that sleep is not just about resting—it’s a time to bond, build memories, and celebrate the love that surrounds us.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “Sleep, My Child: A Short Bedtime Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
