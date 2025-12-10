Author SSG. Douglas M. Ducote Sr. United States Army (Ret.)’s New Book “Baton Rouge to Baghdad & Back: The Humorous Side of Military Service I Lived Through” is Released
Recent release “Baton Rouge to Baghdad & Back: The Humorous Side of Military Service I Lived Through” from Page Publishing author SSG. Douglas M. Ducote Sr. United States Army (Ret.) offers valuable insight into the lighter notes of military service.
Covington, LA, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SSG. Douglas M. Ducote Sr. United States Army (Ret.), a conservative media personality and the host of “The Douglas Ducote Show” podcast, has completed his new book “Baton Rouge to Baghdad & Back: The Humorous Side of Military Service I Lived Through”: an intriguing work filled with surprising humor grounded in lived experience.
Ducote is a lifetime member of the United States Press Association, National Rifle Association, and the VFW (Veterans of foreign Wars). He is a medically retired US Army combat veteran and veteran law enforcement officer. He has a total of 1,947 parachute jumps and 1,200 flight hours in military helicopters, with 120 flight hours in combat operations. In 2006, Douglas was inducted into the Veterans Hall of Honor. He is married, with two children, and is residing in his home state of Louisiana.
Of his writing process, Ducote shares, “Writing one’s account of military service typically revolves around combat war stories, but instead of sharing about the horrors of war like so many other veterans before me, I chose to share my personal stories that are full of humor and not pain and suffering per se. I choose to engage the reader with the stories I have been sharing with friends and family for years, stories that I personally lived through that were funny. My goal in life is to bring happiness and joy to others through my personal experiences. If this book makes you laugh, then it was well worth my time writing it.”
When Ducote decided to write this book, he faced two choices: to tell another war story like the countless ones already written, or to share the moments that truly stood out—the humorous ones. Because, honestly, war is brutal. Combat is not glamorous, nor is most of what comes with it. Humor became his escape, often making even the hardest times bearable.
He has witnessed the worst of humanity, the best of humanity, and the laughter that exists in between. By choosing laughter over pain, Ducote invites readers to do the same. It is his hope that this book brings a smile to your face.
Published by Page Publishing, SSG. Douglas M. Ducote Sr. United States Army (Ret.)’s memorable work will resonate with veterans as well as those who wonder about the, sometimes humorous, realities of military service.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Baton Rouge to Baghdad & Back: The Humorous Side of Military Service I Lived Through” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
