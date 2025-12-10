Author SSG. Douglas M. Ducote Sr. United States Army (Ret.)’s New Book “Baton Rouge to Baghdad & Back: The Humorous Side of Military Service I Lived Through” is Released

Recent release “Baton Rouge to Baghdad & Back: The Humorous Side of Military Service I Lived Through” from Page Publishing author SSG. Douglas M. Ducote Sr. United States Army (Ret.) offers valuable insight into the lighter notes of military service.