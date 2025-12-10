Author Jonathan Louis Guernsey’s New Book “The Blue J” Explores What It Truly Means to Share Christ’s Teachings Without Condemnation and Instead with Love

Recent release “The Blue J” from Covenant Books author Jonathan Louis Guernsey is a potent and compelling read that highlights how Christ’s words have become twisted over time as a way to condemn others under the guise of following the Lord, and what his followers can do to reclaim his words and teachings as a force of love.