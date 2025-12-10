Author Jonathan Louis Guernsey’s New Book “The Blue J” Explores What It Truly Means to Share Christ’s Teachings Without Condemnation and Instead with Love
Recent release “The Blue J” from Covenant Books author Jonathan Louis Guernsey is a potent and compelling read that highlights how Christ’s words have become twisted over time as a way to condemn others under the guise of following the Lord, and what his followers can do to reclaim his words and teachings as a force of love.
Sellersburg, IN, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Louis Guernsey, a professional musician who has accompanied and recorded with musicians in the genres of classic rock, Southern rock, country, and contemporary Christian music, has completed his new book, “The Blue J”: a thought-provoking and engaging discussion that aims to challenge conventional understandings of Jesus, redemption, and the nature of good and evil as seen in modern times.
Author Jonathan Guernsey’s passion from the age of seven found him sitting in front of a 1970’s Zenith stereo record player where he spent endless hours mimicking the percussionists from the most popular bands of the day. His journey has always included his mentor who not only taught him how to play with such fire in his hands and feet but gave him a thunderous heartbeat for the world to unite, Jesus. Jonathan’s inspirational quest is to reveal the words of Jesus like no other, exploring what would have changed the world had it received Christ’s words even up to the present day, spoken in love without condemnation.
“In African-American folklore, there once was a blue jay that was conscripted as a servant of the devil,” writes Guernsey. “This blue jay has seen the fires of hell that wicked men speak of without boundaries in both words and deeds. His story has been published around the world without remorse to any who have witnessed the same hell and accused him of being the one who brings it. His name is Jesus, and if you ever thought you knew him, I beg to differ. From words in red that have him condemning to what it truly means to repent, the whole world will laugh and cry after reading his gospel that no one has revealed until now. He has, in fact, come from the world beyond; his Father sent him here for the purpose of regeneration. His story has been skewed by the righteous and the ones crossing over to find love, light, and wisdom strengthen his spirit to defend all who use the devil in their theology. If there ever was a time in history that truly awakens the hearts to Jesus and his Father, it’s now, and we all can live as he lived without condemnation upon who we direct his love toward, in spirit and in truth.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jonathan Louis Guernsey’s new book calls upon readers to question their own understanding of faith, offering them the tools they need to reengage with Christ and his teachings beyond the twisted doctrines of modern institutions to be fully connected with the Lord and spread his true messages of love and forgiveness.
Readers can purchase “The Blue J” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
