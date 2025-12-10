Elizabeth Dorsey’s New Book, “The Adventures of Dani Doodles: DANI'S AMAZING WISH!” is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Discovers a Magical Wish Granting Coin
Baldwinsville, NY, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Elizabeth Dorsey, a loving mother and real estate paralegal in Syracuse, New York, who enjoys gardening as well as music and theater, has completed her most recent book, “The Adventures of Dani Doodles: DANI'S AMAZING WISH!”: a captivating story of a young girl who must decide what to wish for after discovering a coin that can grant a single wish.
“What would you do if you came across something that you have never seen before, and it leads you to the chance to be granted a wish?” writes Dorsey. “What would the first thing be that came to your mind as your wish?
“That’s what Dani has to decide as she embarks on a mission to put her one wish to great use! What will she do? What will she wish for? Will her wish come true?”
Published by Fulton Books, Elizabeth Dorsey’s book is partly inspired by the author’s daughter, Dani, whom her family affectionately referred to as Dani Doodles while growing up. With colorful artwork and a heartfelt message about selflessness, “The Adventures of Dani Doodles: DANI’S AMAZING WISH” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to follow along on this spunky girl’s story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Adventures of Dani Doodles: DANI'S AMAZING WISH!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
