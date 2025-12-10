Doughlas M. Matoke’s New Book, "You Must Carve Your Path," is a Gripping Tale of Two Young Men Who Encounter a Tragic Incident and Find Themselves on the Run
New Hope, MN, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Doughlas M. Matoke, a native of Kenya who migrated to the US and earned a degree in health informatics and information management from the College of St. Scholastica, later pursuing studies at Ross University School of Medicine, has completed his most recent book, “You Must Carve Your Path”: a powerful novel that follows two young men who must overcome the consequences of a tragic incident to find their freedom and purpose.
In “You Must Carve Your Path,” readers are introduced to Onesimus and Ben, two young men who are pursued by a vengeful mob after a tragic incident in the village forces them to flee for their lives. After narrowly escaping the mob’s wrath and unable to return home, they set out on a long trip to a town where their uncle owns a large farm, hoping to find safety there. Along the way, they encounter a man named Mike and attempt to help him reclaim his property, but are unable to assist him and soon find themselves involved with a dangerous man named Rob. Now facing the threat of death again, and with Ben missing, Onesimus must find a way to survive and escape once more.
Published by Fulton Books, Doughlas M. Matoke’s book is a compelling, character-driven novel that weaves an intricate plot that will immerse readers in a world of suspense and anticipation. Expertly paced and full of tension, “You Must Carve Your Path” is a spellbinding tale that explores the coexistence of diverse people in society, portraying harmony evolving to transcend differences.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “You Must Carve Your Path” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In “You Must Carve Your Path,” readers are introduced to Onesimus and Ben, two young men who are pursued by a vengeful mob after a tragic incident in the village forces them to flee for their lives. After narrowly escaping the mob’s wrath and unable to return home, they set out on a long trip to a town where their uncle owns a large farm, hoping to find safety there. Along the way, they encounter a man named Mike and attempt to help him reclaim his property, but are unable to assist him and soon find themselves involved with a dangerous man named Rob. Now facing the threat of death again, and with Ben missing, Onesimus must find a way to survive and escape once more.
Published by Fulton Books, Doughlas M. Matoke’s book is a compelling, character-driven novel that weaves an intricate plot that will immerse readers in a world of suspense and anticipation. Expertly paced and full of tension, “You Must Carve Your Path” is a spellbinding tale that explores the coexistence of diverse people in society, portraying harmony evolving to transcend differences.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “You Must Carve Your Path” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories