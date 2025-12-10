Savannah Waters’s New Book, "Benny the Bee: Visits the City," is a Charming Story That Follows a Bee Who Travels to the City to Teach Others the Importance of Bees
Boonville, IN, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Savannah Waters, who hails from a small town in Indiana and has always loved animals, has completed her most recent book, “Benny the Bee: Visits the City”: a riveting tale that centers around Benny, a bee who makes all new friends while visiting the city, helping those there understand that bees should not be feared but respected.
“Benny the Bee is a fun character who teaches children the importance of bees,” writes Waters. “He represents bravery, standing up for what is right, and teaching others to be kind. In this book, Benny visits the city and teaches the people that bees should be respected, not feared. Benny also shares all the ways that bees benefit life on Earth. This easy-to-read book will have you captivated and wanting more!”
Published by Fulton Books, Savannah Waters’s book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Benny’s adventures, discovering just how vital bees are to the ecosystem. With colorful artwork to help bring Waters’s story to life, “Benny the Bee: Visits the City” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Benny the Bee: Visits the City” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
