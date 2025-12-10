Theresa Dunn’s New Book, “Pierre and Comeaux Save Christmas on Da Bayou,” Follows a Rescue Mission to Save Santa After He is Trapped on the Mississippi
Garyville, LA, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Theresa Dunn, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoys cooking, crafting, and spending time with her family, has completed her most recent book, “Pierre and Comeaux Save Christmas on Da Bayou”: a riveting story that continues the adventures of Pierre, a seven-foot alligator, and Comeaux, a brown pelican, as they work to save Santa and Christmas.
“After an accident, Papa Noël finds himself trapped on the Mississippi River on Christmas Eve,” writes Dunn. “Without the light from the bonfires to guide his way, will Pierre and Comeaux, with the help of the bonfire krewe and some new friends, arrive in time to help him deliver the Christmas gifts to the children of South Louisiana? Join them now to find out!”
Published by Fulton Books, Theresa Dunn’s book initially began as a story the author would tell her children while stationed with her husband in Germany to help them learn about their rich Cajun heritage and what life was like back home in Louisiana. With colorful artwork by illustration Josh Weidert to help bring Dunn’s tale to life, “Pierre and Comeaux Save Christmas on Da Bayou” is sure to delight readers of all ages as they discover incredible Cajun Christmas traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Pierre and Comeaux Save Christmas on Da Bayou” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
