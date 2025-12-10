C. S. Berry’s New Book, "Smoke on the Water," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Detective’s Investigation Into the Arson Homicide of a Billionaire Aboard His Yacht
New York, NY, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author C. S. Berry, a former Army Combat Medic, has completed his most recent book, “Smoke on the Water”: a compelling murder mystery that centers around a detective’s quest to find the killer of Arthur Blackwood before yet another billionaire and their yacht go up in flames.
Author C. S. Berry brings a wealth of real-world experience to his writing, crafting stories steeped in forensic detail and psychological depth. A former Army medic and nurse, he has worked alongside pathologists, law enforcement, psychologists, and forensic specialists—collecting evidence, assisting in autopsies, and navigating the intricate world of criminal investigations. Berry also brings an intimate and personal understanding of trauma, particularly PTSD, to his works.
“A blazing inferno consumes the Seraphina, once a shining emblem of wealth and power,” writes Berry. “The charred wreckage hides a grim secret: the remains of billionaire Arthur Blackwood, meticulously arranged like a final haunting masterpiece.”
“Detective Inspector Steffon Gregson, a man haunted by his own past, is thrust into an investigation that defies reason. The fire was no accident. The crime, no mere murder. As Gregson peels away the layers of deception, he finds himself ensnared in a web of powerful enemies, shattered ambitions, and a killer whose message is as chilling as their precision.”
“With time slipping away and his own demons clawing at the edges of his mind, Gregson must decipher the clues before another vessel is swallowed by flames. But in a game designed by an unseen hand, will he uncover the truth—or become part of the spectacle?”
Published by Fulton Books, C. S. Berry’s book is a tense, atmospheric thriller where every shadow holds a secret and the past refuses to stay buried. Channeling his expertise into an immersive thriller, C. S. Berry weaves a stunning tale of psychological warfare where the line between justice and obsession blurs.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Smoke on the Water” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
