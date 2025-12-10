Andy Bingham’s Newly Released "Finish the Play" is an Inspiring Sports Devotional That Combines Faith, Athletics, and Life Lessons

“Finish the Play: 30 Sports Devotionals that Will Help Guide You to Finish the Play that the Lord Has Called You Too” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andy Bingham connects the excitement of sports with spiritual guidance, offering readers 30 days of devotionals designed to encourage perseverance, faith, and finishing the “play” God has called them to complete.