Andy Bingham’s Newly Released "Finish the Play" is an Inspiring Sports Devotional That Combines Faith, Athletics, and Life Lessons
“Finish the Play: 30 Sports Devotionals that Will Help Guide You to Finish the Play that the Lord Has Called You Too” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andy Bingham connects the excitement of sports with spiritual guidance, offering readers 30 days of devotionals designed to encourage perseverance, faith, and finishing the “play” God has called them to complete.
Fortson, GA, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Finish the Play: 30 Sports Devotionals that Will Help Guide You to Finish the Play that the Lord Has Called You Too”: a motivational devotional blending the worlds of sports and faith. “Finish the Play: 30 Sports Devotionals that Will Help Guide You to Finish the Play that the Lord Has Called You Too” is the creation of published author, Andy Bingham, who lives in Fortson, Georgia, with his beautiful wife, Samantha, and their Yorkie, Champ. He loves to be involved in church, traveling, watching and attending sports events, reading, writing, and history. He is a die-hard fan of Duke University men’s basketball and the Atlanta Braves.
Andy Bingham shares, “This thirty-day devotional will bring your love of the Lord and sports together in one place. We will look back at some of the greatest sports stories, events, and headlines and see how God speaks to us through them and how we all should finish the play that God has called us too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andy Bingham’s new book offers a unique and engaging approach to devotional reading, inspiring readers to persevere, trust God, and complete the call He has placed on their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Finish the Play: 30 Sports Devotionals that Will Help Guide You to Finish the Play that the Lord Has Called You Too” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finish the Play: 30 Sports Devotionals that Will Help Guide You to Finish the Play that the Lord Has Called You Too”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
