Charlotte Thiemecke-Floyd Ed.D.’s Newly Released “A Memoir The Furry Loves of My Life” is a Heartwarming and Inspiring Tribute to the Lessons Learned from Rescued Pets
“A Memoir The Furry Loves of My Life: A Lifetime Impact: Lessons Learned from My Rescued Pets” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charlotte Thiemecke-Floyd Ed.D. reflects on a lifetime of love, care, and life lessons gained from her cherished pets, encouraging readers to open their hearts to animals in need.
Northbrook, IL, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Memoir The Furry Loves of My Life: A Lifetime Impact: Lessons Learned from My Rescued Pets”: a touching and insightful memoir that celebrates the profound impact animals have on our lives. “A Memoir The Furry Loves of My Life: A Lifetime Impact: Lessons Learned from My Rescued Pets” is the creation of published author, Charlotte Thiemecke-Floyd Ed.D., who was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and is a classically trained mezzo-soprano and educator with a lifelong passion for music and the arts. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from Northwestern University and a doctorate in educational leadership from National Louis University. Throughout her career, she performed professionally in opera and oratorio in Chicago and Germany and worked as a teacher and administrator. Now retired, Charlotte enjoys writing about her life experiences and sharing her love of music, animals, and storytelling to inspire others.
Thiemecke-Floyd shares, “It is my hope that whoever reads this memoir will experience the same love and care for the sentient pets that enter our lives and learn from the lessons each one has taught us. As it states in Job 12:7, “Just ask the animals and they will teach you.”
“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated,” said Mahatma Gandhi.
Many dogs and cats are waiting for forever homes in shelters, cages, laboratories, and on the streets. May we open our hearts to them and become their forever blessings. The reward is greater than we can imagine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charlotte Thiemecke-Floyd Ed.D.’s new book offers readers a heartfelt journey through the joys, challenges, and invaluable lessons of sharing life with rescued pets.
Consumers can purchase “A Memoir The Furry Loves of My Life: A Lifetime Impact: Lessons Learned from My Rescued Pets” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Memoir The Furry Loves of My Life: A Lifetime Impact: Lessons Learned from My Rescued Pets”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Thiemecke-Floyd shares, “It is my hope that whoever reads this memoir will experience the same love and care for the sentient pets that enter our lives and learn from the lessons each one has taught us. As it states in Job 12:7, “Just ask the animals and they will teach you.”
“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated,” said Mahatma Gandhi.
Many dogs and cats are waiting for forever homes in shelters, cages, laboratories, and on the streets. May we open our hearts to them and become their forever blessings. The reward is greater than we can imagine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charlotte Thiemecke-Floyd Ed.D.’s new book offers readers a heartfelt journey through the joys, challenges, and invaluable lessons of sharing life with rescued pets.
Consumers can purchase “A Memoir The Furry Loves of My Life: A Lifetime Impact: Lessons Learned from My Rescued Pets” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Memoir The Furry Loves of My Life: A Lifetime Impact: Lessons Learned from My Rescued Pets”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories