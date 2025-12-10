Charlotte Thiemecke-Floyd Ed.D.’s Newly Released “A Memoir The Furry Loves of My Life” is a Heartwarming and Inspiring Tribute to the Lessons Learned from Rescued Pets

“A Memoir The Furry Loves of My Life: A Lifetime Impact: Lessons Learned from My Rescued Pets” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charlotte Thiemecke-Floyd Ed.D. reflects on a lifetime of love, care, and life lessons gained from her cherished pets, encouraging readers to open their hearts to animals in need.